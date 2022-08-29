E10: Drivers urged to check new petrol compatibility

Driver fills up at petrol pump

Petrol car drivers in Northern Ireland are being advised to check their vehicle's compatibility with a less polluting type of petrol, which is being rolled out from Monday.

The move brings Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK.

E10 petrol was introduced in Great Britain in September 2021.

It contains up to 10% ethanol, a renewable ingredient the government said would help reduce transport carbon emissions by producing less carbon.

Ninety five percent of cars are compatible with the new greener fuel, which doubles the amount of ethanol used in the current mix.

An online tool allows drivers who are unsure to check.

Diesel vehicles are not affected.

Net zero goals

Ethanol is a biofuel made from what are called renewable agricultural feedstocks - like soybeans, sunflowers, certain types of trees and other crops.

The motoring industry said putting ethanol into petrol could contribute to cutting the UK's emissions from transport by up to 750,000 tonnes a year.

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara said the government was committed to supporting the growth of green energy across the UK.

"The introduction of E10 petrol will help reduce emissions of carbon dioxide on Northern Ireland roads," he said.

"The decarbonisation of transport methods has an important part to play in achieving the UK's net zero goals as well as creating opportunities for growth in our economy."

A small number of classic and older vehicles will still need to use E5 petrol.

It will continue to be available in the UK as a super petrol grade.

The Republic of Ireland has also planned to introduce E10 petrol by 2023, subject to legislation.