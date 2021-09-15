EA delays Battlefield 2042 launch to November 19

FILE PHOTO: The Electronic Arts Inc., logo is displayed on a screen during a PlayStation 4 Pro launch event in New York
(Reuters) -Videogame maker Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it has delayed the worldwide launch of its "Battlefield 2042" game to Nov. 19 from Oct.22 earlier.

Shares of the company rose 3.6% in extended trading.

EA, whose shares were down 6% at close on rumors the Battlefield game would be delayed, said it does not expect to see a financial impact from the postponement and reiterated its net bookings guidance for fiscal year 2022.

The company said the pandemic had created unforeseen challenges for the game's developers in building the next generation of Battlefield, causing the delay in launch.

"With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players," the company added.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

