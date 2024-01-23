EAA is a year-round attraction beyond just AirVenture. Here's a look at its impact.

OSHKOSH ― Apparently, EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) is way more than just AirVenture.

One of Oshkosh’s biggest drawing cards seems to be a year-round attraction, as at least 60,000 people visited EAA’s aviation museum last year outside of the popular one-week AirVenture show in July.

EAA director of communications Dick Knapinski confirmed the numbers while detailing the association’s somewhat lesser-known 2023 itinerary.

“We would have to verify this information, but I’d guess the EAA museum is the second-highest drawing museum in northeast Wisconsin behind only the Packers Hall of Fame,” said Knapinski.

“The WPS Farm Show annually brings in more than 20,000 people to the EAA grounds each March and that includes exhibitors and attendees who stay in the Oshkosh area for one or more nights.

“And then we had this year’s Oshkosh Celebration of Lights on our grounds for the first time and that drew a record attendance because it’s very visible at night to travelers on I-41,” he added.

EAA also welcomed more than 500 students to Oshkosh for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association’s SAFECON national competition.

Of course, those numbers still pale in comparison to AirVenture’s traffic, especially last year’s record-setting numbers.

AirVenture set a new record in attendance in 2023 with 677,000 people.

According to a news release, approximately 677,000 people attended the air show while Wittman Regional Airport welcomed more than 10,000 aircraft during an 11-day period between July 20 to 30.

There were also a record 848 commercial exhibitors and 2,372 international visitors representing 93 countries outside of the United States.

The social media traffic was also overwhelming, with EAA’s various channels reaching more than 18.3 million people worldwide during the show’s 11 days.

“There was so much going on during the week that encompassed the entire world of flight, from the presence of the U.S. Air Force Training Command and NASA, to magnificent aircraft restorations and exciting new flying technology, [so] Oshkosh was again the place that brought the aviation world together,” said EAA CEO and chairman Jack Pelton in an earlier press statement.

But AirVenture’s continued success has led to many aviators returning to EAA, and Oshkosh by extension, outside of July.

Wittman Regional Airport remains one of Wisconsin's busier airports.

Wittman Regional remains one of Wisconsin’s busier airports in terms of air traffic despite not having an airline service.

EAA’s education center, which opened in 2022, also attracts pilot groups for training while the association’s monthly speaker series appears to be highly regarded in the aviation industry and within the Oshkosh community.

“A study by the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh found that in 2017, AirVenture brought in $170 million of economic impact to five counties, Fond du Lac, Winnebago, Outagamie, Calumet and Brown,” revealed executive director of the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau Amy Albright.

“EAA is a tremendous asset in our era and AirVenture is just one week of the year, and we feel the effect of EAA in our community all year long.

“The EAA Aviation Museum drives people to Oshkosh all year long," she added, "as well as events like Christmas in the Air, Winter Flight Fest, Speaker Series and so much more.”

EAA AirVenture will return July 22-28. People can follow the latest here: https://www.eaa.org/airventure.

