EAA webinar to highlight flight of Oshkosh native Clyde Lee, and more news in your weekly dose

Clyde Lee's airplane initially had an Oshkosh B’Gosh paint scheme, but switched to the Barre, VT Granite paint scheme after the sponsorship with Oshkosh B’Gosh failed to materialize.

OSHKOSH — The journey Oshkosh’s Clyde Lee took in August 1932 will be the focus of an EAA Aviation Museum webinar at 7 p.m. Dec. 12.

Lee departed the U.S. in his airplane aiming to be the first pilot to fly from America to Oslo, Norway. He would win a $10,000 cash prize for the feat.

Lee was lost during the attempt, and fellow Oshkosh native Earl Iverson was Lee’s flight manager and preserved many photographs that are now part of the EAA Museum’s collection.

The webinar will feature those photos and is hosted by Chris Henry, museum manager, and Amelia Anderson, museum collections curator.

The presentation is free, but registration is required as seating is limited.

The webinar is part of EAA’s monthly series that showcases unique aviation personalities. A schedule of upcoming webinars is available at EAA.org/Webinars.

Father Carr's offers free Christmas Day dinner

Father Carr’s Place 2B will once again serve its annual Christmas Day dinner.

Dinner will include baked ham, mashed potatoes, sweet corn and a dessert. Meals will be delivered between 10:30 a.m. and noon Dec. 25. Orders are being taken now. To have a meal delivered, call 920-231-2378.

Those who prefer to dine in can do so at the Saint Mother Teresa Center at Father Carr’s at 1062 N. Koeller St. Dinner will be served noon to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are not needed and all are welcome.

Red Cross seeks blood, platelet donors

Winter is a difficult time to keep blood and platelets available and you can help by making a donation to the American Red Cross.

To donate, individuals must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification will be required at check-in.

The next local drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Oshkosh Community YMCA, 3303 W. 20th Ave.

Schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Oshkosh Parks has moved into new building on Witzel Avenue

The Oshkosh Parks Department has moved into its new building at 805 Witzel Ave. The move allows the operations and administration staff to be under one roof.

The new building replaces the aging, inefficient 1960s building. In late spring 2024, an open house for the public will be held.

Oshkosh Aurora recognized for maternity care

Aurora Medical Center – Oshkosh is one of eight Aurora hospitals to be recognized for maternity care. The hospitals were named “high performing,” the highest level, by U.S. News & World Report in its annual list.

According to a news release, to be recognized, hospitals must excel in multiple quality metrics, including C-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates. Hospitals must have C-section rates that are 26% lower and newborn complication rates that are 37% lower than unrecognized hospitals.

Canadian Snowbirds to make stop at EAA AirVenture 2024

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have added EAA AirVenture to its 2024 schedule. This military aerial demonstration team was last at AirVenture in 2016.

The 71st annual EAA fly-in will take place July 22-28, 2024, at Wittman Regional Airport. Advance admission, camping credentials and more are available now.

“The Snowbirds are one of the world’s finest military aerobatic flight teams, so their presence at Oshkosh in 2024 is a wonderful addition to AirVenture week as we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said in a news release.

The Snowbirds are scheduled to have a public practice session over the grounds July 26 with full performances during the daily afternoon air show July 27 and 28. Team members typically fly their Canadair CT-114 Tutor jets in around 60 air shows each year. The nine aircraft used in the performances are piloted by experienced team members from the Royal Canadian Air Force. During the show, the pilots fly at speeds ranging from 110 to 465 mph and in formation with distances as close as 4 feet of wing overlap.

Oshkosh nonprofits awarded Otto Bremer grants

Two Oshkosh nonprofit organizations have been awarded grants by the Otto Bremer Trust.

Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services Inc. was awarded $300,000 for a capital campaign to renovate a new facility to increase capacity to serve victims of domestic violence; and the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry Inc. was awarded $60,000 for general operations to eliminate food insecurity in southern Winnebago County.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it supports quality of life programs for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

For more information, visit ottobremer.org.

Attorney Slagter joins Oshkosh law firm

Attorney Todd A. Slagter has joined the law firm of Reff, Baivier, Lim, Muza & Dunham, S.C.

Slagter has more than 23 years of legal experience, both as an attorney in private practice and as in-house counsel for a local financial institution. He practices primarily in the areas of estate planning, probate, real estate and corporate/business transactions.

Slagter is taking over the law practice of Attorney Russell Reff who is retiring, but will remain affiliated with the law firm. As of Dec. 1 the firm’s name is Reff, Baivier, Lim, Muza & Slagter, S.C. They remain at 217 Ceape Ave.

For more information, visit reff-law.com.

