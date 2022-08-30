Eagan man charged after being apprehended following 9-hour standoff with police

A 33-year-old Eagan man has been charged following a nine-hour standoff with police Sunday.

Alexander Christopher Hummel, Jr., is charged in Dakota County District Court with first-degree burglary, obstructing the legal process and violation of a harassment restraining order.

Police were called to an Eagan residence shortly after noon on Sunday after a report of an individual identified as Hummel in violation of a restraining order, according to the criminal charges. Officers tried to enter the residence but the locks had been damaged from the inside, preventing them from gaining access.

At that point police established a perimeter around the residence and tried to negotiate with Hummel, according to the criminal charges. At approximately 2:36 p.m. officers heard a single gunshot from inside. Police continued to try to convince Hummel to vacate the residence. While he stepped out several times, he immediately re-entered.

At around 9:30 p.m. Hummel was taken into custody by police. Officers found no one else in the residence but found a 9mm handgun. Along with the handgun, police found three empty magazines, one of which was in the handgun, and a magazine loaded with eight live rounds.

