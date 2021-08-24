Eagan man ID'd in Lebanon Hills Regional Park drowning

Aug. 24—Authorities have identified the man who was found dead on Aug. 3. in Schulze Lake in Eagan's Lebanon Hills Regional Park, according to the Dakota County sheriff's office.

Dereje Gonder Hirpa, 34, of Eagan, died in an apparent drowning, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office.

Park security cameras showed a person matching the victim's description exit a vehicle in the parking lot and walk toward the beach on Aug. 1, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation into the matter is continuing.