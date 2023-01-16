Eagan man sentenced for shooting man in front of children over child care dispute

An Eagan man has been convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for shooting a man over a disagreement about child care.

James Wilson, 33, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting, which happened in front of several children in Inver Grove Heights in October 2021.

Under a plea agreement, a first-degree assault charge was dismissed at Friday’s sentencing, as were two domestic assault charges relating to a separate case.

Wilson faced up to 207 months in prison for the shooting, based on his prior criminal history. Dakota County District Judge Dannia Edwards sentenced him to 147 months and 15 days. He will receive credit for 441 days already served in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened while Wilson was dropping off his children, whom he shares with their mother and the victim.

The mother said she and the victim were upset with Wilson. She told police Wilson had dropped off their children at the residence earlier that day when there were no adults home. He had returned to pick the children up later in the day.

Surveillance video from the residence shows Wilson exiting the passenger side of a vehicle parked on the street while the victim and his child walked on their driveway toward the road.

Wilson’s children walked behind him and entered his vehicle. Wilson walked closer to the man and pulled out a gun, causing the child to run away, charges say.

He pointed the gun at the victim and fired about six times from 20 feet away, the complaint states. The victim then tried to defend himself with bear spray, but he was too far away.

He was brought to the hospital with a shattered femur and needed metal rods to be permanently placed in his leg.

Wilson’s criminal record includes several drug-related convictions and one for domestic assault.

