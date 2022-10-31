Eagan police searching for missing 23-year-old

Authorities are searching for a missing 23-year-old man who was last seen early Sunday morning.

Eagan police say Bryce Borca was last seen leaving about 2 a.m. in the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle roads, according to their Facebook post. They said he was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, black tie and white sneakers.

Search efforts are focused on the area near Highway 13 and Yankee Doodle road. Police asked people in the area to check their properties and businesses for Borca. They also asked anyone with information about where he might be to call investigators at 651-675-5876.

