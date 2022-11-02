Eagan police suspend ground search for missing 23-year-old man

Eagan police looking for a missing 23-year-old man say they have suspended their ground search near the Minnesota River.

Police began searching for Bryce Borca after he was last seen early Sunday. On Monday, federal, state and local authorities were aided by more than 250 volunteers in searching for Borca in the vicinity of the river. They had no success.

On Tuesday, police suspended the ground search and said they would continue to canvass the area but do not need volunteers at this time.

Police say Borca was last seen leaving about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle roads. He was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, black tie and white sneakers.

Eagan police on Tuesday issued a statement from Borca’s family, thanking authorities and volunteers for their efforts. “We pray for Bryce’s safe return,” they concluded.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-675-5827.

Related Articles