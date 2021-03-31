Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business

  • President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 2

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK and LISA MASCARO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants $2 trillion to reengineer America’s infrastructure and expects the nation’s corporations to pay for it.

The president travels to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to unveil what would be a hard-hatted transformation of the U.S. economy as grand in scale as the New Deal or Great Society programs that shaped the 20th century.

White House officials say the spending over eight years would generate millions of new jobs as the country shifts away from fossil fuels and combats the perils of climate change. It is also an effort to compete against the technology and public investments made by China, the world’s second-largest economy and fast gaining on the United States’ dominant position.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the plan is “about making an investment in America — not just modernizing our roads or railways or bridges but building an infrastructure of the future.”

Biden's choice of Pittsburgh for unveiling the plan carries important economic and political resonance. He not only won Pittsburgh and its surrounding county to help secure the presidency, but he launched his campaign there in 2019. The city famed for steel mills that powered America’s industrial rise has steadily pivoted toward technology and health care, drawing in college graduates from western Pennsylvania in a sign of how economies can change.

The Democratic president's infrastructure projects would be financed by higher corporate taxes — a trade-off that could lead to fierce resistance from the business community and thwart any attempts to work with Republicans lawmakers. Biden hopes to pass an infrastructure plan by summer, which could mean relying solely on the slim Democratic majorities in the House and the Senate.

The White House says the largest chunk of the proposal includes $621 billion for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation infrastructure. The spending would push the country away from internal combustion engines that the auto industry views as an increasingly antiquated technology.

Another $111 billion would go to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers. Broadband internet would blanket the country for $100 billion. Separately, $100 billion would upgrade the power grid to deliver clean electricity. Homes would get retrofitted, schools modernized, workers trained and hospitals renovated under the plan, which also seeks to strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

The new construction could keep the economy running hot, coming on the heels of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — economists already estimate it could push growth above 6% this year.

Separately, Biden will propose in the coming weeks a series of soft infrastructure investments in child care, family tax credits and other domestic programs, another expenditure of roughly $2 trillion to be paid for by tax hikes on wealthy individuals and families, according to people familiar with the proposal.

Funding the first $2 trillion for construction and “hard” infrastructure projects would be a hike on corporate taxes that would raise the necessary sum over 15 years and then reduce the deficit going forward, according to a White House outline of the plan. Biden would undo the signature policy achievement of the Trump administration by lifting the corporate tax rate to 28% from the 21% rate set in a 2017 overhaul.

To keep companies from shifting profits overseas to avoid taxation, a 21% global minimum tax would be imposed. The tax code would also be updated so that companies could not merge with a foreign business and avoid taxes by moving their headquarters to a tax haven. And among other provisions, it would increase IRS audits of corporations.

White House officials led by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese offered a private briefing Tuesday for top lawmakers in both parties. But key GOP and business leaders are already panning the package.

“It seems like President Biden has an insatiable appetite to spend more money and raise people’s taxes,” Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the GOP whip, said in an interview.

Scalise predicted that, if approved, the new spending and taxes would “start having a negative impact on the economy, which we’re very concerned about.”

The business community favors updating U.S. infrastructure, but it dislikes higher tax rates. An official at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce who insisted on anonymity to discuss the private talks said the organization fears the proposed tax hikes could undermine the gains from new infrastructure. The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs, would rather have infrastructure funded with user fees such as tolls.

Pittsburgh is a series of steep hills and three intersecting rivers. Its steel mills once covered the sky in enough soot that men needed to take spare white shirts to work because their button downs would turn to gray by lunch. Only last year the city, amid the coronavirus pandemic, met Environmental Protection Agency standards for air quality, even though it is increasingly the home of tech and health care workers with college degrees.

Infrastructure spending usually holds the promise of juicing economic growth, but by how much remains a subject of political debate. Commutes and shipping times could be shortened, while public health would be improved and construction jobs would bolster consumer spending.

Standard & Poor’s chief U.S. economist, Beth Ann Bovino, estimated last year that a $2.1 trillion boost in infrastructure spending could add as much as $5.7 trillion in income to the entire economy over a decade. Those kinds of analyses have led liberal Democrats in Congress such as Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal to conclude Tuesday, “The economic consensus is that infrastructure pays for itself over time.”

But the Biden administration is taking a more cautious approach than some Democrats might like. After $1.9 trillion in pandemic aid and $4 trillion in relief last year, the administration is trying to avoid raising the debt to levels that would trigger higher interest rates and make it harder to repay.

Psaki said Tuesday that Biden believes it’s “the responsible thing to do” to pay for infrastructure through taxes instead of borrowing. But the White House in its outline of the plan also couched the tax hikes as a matter of fairness, noting that 91 Fortune 500 companies paid $0 in federal corporate taxes in 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco CEO predicts 'some version' of Biden's gigantic infrastructure proposal will pass

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with Cisco chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins on the likelihood of an infrastructure bill passing Congress.

  • After elections, Israel has some choices to make — few of them good ones | Opinion

    I have been debating with my American friends for a long time as to which of our countries has a better — or worse — system of government. They insisted that, unlike the American system, where a president is elected for a full four years and, therefore, can implement his plans, the coalition system in Israel is a mess.

  • New York police arrest man over attack on Asian woman in hate crime case

    The Washington Post reported that a separate police statement named the suspect as Brandon Elliot, 38, and said he was already on lifetime parole for murdering his mother. The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Force had been looking for the assailant since Monday afternoon, after a man punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman, knocked her to the ground and stamped at least three times on her head. The incident, which happened on a street in midtown Manhattan, is one among many rising hate crimes against Asian Americans.

  • Suspect sought in attack on Asian American woman in NYC

    Authorities searching for a man who viciously attacked an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square are asking the public for help — not only in locating the suspect, but also in doing its part to disrupt further assaults. Police on Tuesday blanketed the midtown Manhattan neighborhood with wanted posters and offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the man seen on surveillance video Monday brutalizing the woman as she walked to church. The attack Monday was among the latest in a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, and happened just weeks after a mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent.

  • Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

    Formal investigations into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week, begin on Wednesday, a canal official told Reuters. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie has suggested weather conditions, including high winds, and human error could have played a role in the grounding on March 23. The investigation will include examining the seaworthiness of the ship and its captain's actions to help determine the causes, Rabie advisor Captain Sayed Sheasha told Reuters.

  • Analysis: Shaken by Greensill, German towns pull millions from banks

    German towns and cities are pulling money from small, private banks, spooked after losing millions in the closure of Greensill Bank, an experience they said has shattered their faith in the country's government and financial system. Part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital, the bank collapsed this month and triggered a 2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) bill for Germany's deposit protection scheme. But towns and cities are excluded from this shield and are nursing losses of hundreds of millions of euros.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • Germany restricts use of Astrazeneca vaccine

    Germany is restricting the use of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to those over the age of 60. The decision follows reports of cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis.Of some 2.7 million people who have received the shot, Germany's vaccine regulator has recorded 31 cases of the rare brain blood disorder, which resulted in 9 deaths.All reports involved women aged between 20 and 63, with the exception of two cases.The new limit is another setback in Germany's already sluggish vaccination campaign.But Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was essential to maintain public trust."The recommendations of the Vaccine Committee are based on the knowledge that experts have gathered over the past few weeks on very rare but very serious cases of thrombosis in people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. These are findings that the Vaccine Committee, and ultimately we too, cannot ignore."Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been safely administered around the world.Many European countries briefly stopped using the vaccine earlier this month while investigating rare cases of blood clots.Both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization said in response that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks.Nearly all countries have since resumed use of the vaccine, but France has restricted it to those over the age of 55.This week, Canada also suspended plans to give the vaccine to younger people amid the same concerns about blood clots.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Why Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh led to 12 deaths

    The Indian PM's visit to Bangladesh turned deadly last week as violent protests erupted on his arrival.

  • NYC baker makes 500 loaves of banana bread a week

    Location: New York CityAllie Chernick has reinvented herself as a bakerCourtesy: Allie ChernickThe former photo editor makes 500 banana bread loaves a weekShe uses her grandma's secret recipeThey sell out within minutes{Allie Chernick, Founder, Allie's Banana Bread} "Everyone would freak out and be like, 'This is the best, can I have the recipe?' And because I always thought I was going to start a business with it, I kind of said, 'No, I don't want to give them it, I'll just make them one.'"Chernick quit her job at Raulph Lauren in September"I never really thought that I'd be just baking banana bread every day and that would be it, but that's kind of what it is. I like to make people happy and I like to watch people eat things that I made."

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Leo Terrell calls out Dems for having a 'white supremacy playbook' against the GOP

    Civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slams claims that reopening schools and election reform have racial motives.

  • My patient got COVID and died. He thought life was back to normal, but we aren't there yet.

    COVID is not gone yet. As states choose to open up, there will be more unnecessary deaths unless we keep masking, distancing and getting vaccinated.

  • H&M was wiped from the internet in China, sending a chilling warning to other retailers

    H&M products are missing from Alibaba and other shopping sites, and China's Google Maps-like platform isn't showing the locations of H&M's 500 stores.

  • Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

    Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers retrieved the cockpit recorder at about 08.00 p.m. Tuesday local time, near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. If the voice recorder is undamaged, it might tell investigators what the pilots were doing — or failing to do — to regain control of the plane during its brief, erratic flight.

  • After suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, Dominion says it could file lawsuits against other media outlets and even Trump

    Dominion Voting Systems could sue other media outlets beyond Fox News, as well as individual Fox personalities, its attorney Tom Clare told Axios.

  • Cuba used COVID-19 pandemic as excuse to increase arbitrary arrests, U.S. says

    Cuba has used COVID-19 as a pretext to increase arbitrary arrests, illegal home searches and sham trials, the State Department said.

  • Italy's Draghi and wife receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello received their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as Italy looks to ramp up its vaccination campaign. Italy was one of a number of European countries that earlier this month paused usage of the AstraZeneca shots following reports of about 30 cases of rare brain blood clots in people who had recently had a jab.