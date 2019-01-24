Eager Student Shows Up for Job Interview a Full Month Early and People Are Invested in Her Journey

One 21-year-old student really wanted that internship at Microsoft. At least, that’s the best way to explain how the student in Scotland ended up logging in for her Skype interview with Microsoft’s University Recruiting team a full month early — to her ultimate mortification.

Laura MacLean shared her email exchange with the recruitment team on Twitter, showing her polite but nonplussed responses to the unusual situation. “I pride myself in being very prepared and an organized person,” she told Buzzfeed News, which is why she woke up extra early on Jan. 18 for the interview. The only catch? It was actually scheduled for Feb. 18. And despite the fact that her birthday is in mid-February, MacLean was insistent that the interview date had, indeed, come to pass.

“It is the 18th of February and it was scheduled for 11am? And I still haven’t received a call?” she emailed her Microsoft contact, completely confused about what was going on.

Naturally, the messages have gone viral, with plenty of others chiming in to share their big time-related mistakes. Luckily Microsoft graciously brushed off the mix-up, and she’s still on for the interview. Here’s hoping MacLean will be equally ready for the actual date come February, and with even more experience prepping than she had before.