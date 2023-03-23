Eager young Albanians risk everything for new future in UK

LLAZAR SEMINI
·5 min read

BAJRAM CURRI, Albania (AP) — Monika Mulaj's son was in his second year of college in Albania, studying to become a mechanical engineer, when he resolved to make a daring change: He told his parents he would leave his lifelong home for a new future in Britain.

“We had tried to fulfil all his requests, for books and clothing, food and a bit of entertaining. But he was still dissatisfied,” said Mulaj, a high school teacher in the northeastern town of Bajram Curri, which is in one of the country's poorest regions.

Five years later, her now 25-year-old son is working two jobs in Britain and hardly thinks of returning to his homeland. “Albania is in regress,” he complains to his mother.

His path has been shared in recent years by thousands of young Albanians who have crossed the English Channel in small boats or inflatable dinghies to seek work in the U.K. Their odyssey reflects the country's anemic economy and a younger generation's longing for fresh opportunities.

In 2018, only 300 people reached Britain by crossing the channel in small boats. The number rose to 45,000 in 2022, in part because of arrivals from Albania, a country in southern Europe that is negotiating for membership in the European Union.

Other migrants were from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria. Unlike many countries that fuel migration, Albania is considered safe by U.K. officials.

Britain is attractive to Albanians because it has a better economy and higher-paying jobs than neighboring countries such as Greece or Italy. Many Albanians also have family ties in the U.K. Birmingham, for instance, has a large immigrant population from the Albanian town of Kukes, on the border with Kosovo.

The deputy mayor of Bajram Curri, Abedin Kernaja, said young people leave because of low wages and the difficulty of building "a comfortable family life.” His two sons are in the U.K.

Xhemile Tafaj, who owns a restaurant on a scenic plateau outside town, said “young people have no money to follow school, no job to work, no revenue at all.”

In such an environment, “only old men have remained and soon there will be empty houses,” Tafaj said.

Northeastern Albania is known for its natural Alpine beauty and green sloping landscape. The region is also famous for chestnuts, blueberries, blackberries and medicinal plants, as well as wool carpets and other handmade goods.

But those products offer scant job opportunities. The only jobs are at town halls, schools and hospitals, plus a few more at cafes and restaurants.

Petrit Lleshi, who owns a motel in Kukes, has struggled to find waiters for two years.

“I would not blame a 25-year-old leaving because of the low salaries here,” Lleshi said. “What our country offers is not enough to build a proper life.”

Few migrants seek a visa. They generally pay smugglers 5,000 to 20,000 euros ($5,300 to $21,200) for the dangerous, illegal crossing.

Many migrants undertake the trip with the expectation of a secure job, only to find after arriving in the U.K. that they must work in cannabis-growing houses for up to two years to pay back the trafficking money, according to reports by Albanian news outlets.

The steady stream of migrants has provoked clashes between British and Albanian leaders in recent months.

U.K. interior minister Suella Braverman has described the arrivals as an “invasion on our southern coast” — words that Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama blasted as a “crazy narrative” and an attempt to cover up for the U.K.’s failed border policies.

Albania also publicly protested what it called a “verbal lynching” by another U.K. official who made comments about Albanian immigrants. Rama accused the new U.K. Cabinet of scapegoating Albanians because it “has gone down a blind alley with its new policy resulting from Brexit.”

The prime minister also said that easing visa requirements would help reduce the number of people arriving illegally.

In response to the spike in migration, some agencies are investing in programs that aim to offer opportunities to both countries — jobs for eager Albanians and a supply of remote workers for businesses in the U.K.

Elias Mazloum of Albania's Social Development Investment group said that immigration is “a cancer.”

“We are offering chemotherapy after a lot of morphine used so far only has delayed immigration," he said.

Under his project, 10 companies in Ireland will employ 10 young Albanians to work remotely in an apprenticeship paying 500 euros ($530) per month in the first year. Participants get a certificate from Ireland’s Digital Marketing Institute and then are hired remotely for 1,000 euros ($1,060) per month.

The vision is for the project to help establish a remote-work ecosystem in the region.

“Albania, and in particular the northeast region, has the advantage of working from a blank canvas" to attract digital nomads and encourage its young people to stay, said Declan Droney, a business trainer and consultant in Galway, in the west of Ireland.

A British project in Kukes supports small and midsize businesses in tourism and agriculture and will open a school teaching different professions.

The Albanian government has also offered incentives. Young couples who launch a small business will be exempt from taxes for up to three years, and couples who return from the U.K. will receive 5,000 euros ($5,300).

Mazloum’s organization has negotiated with Vodafone Albania to offer free high-speed internet to remote workers.

“The eyes cannot get enough from the beauty of this place — the food, the fresh air. This added to very hospitable people, ambitious youth who like to work hard,” Mazloum said. “Imagine if you give a little hope to the people here, what they could make this place.”

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Recommended Stories

  • Israel passes law protecting Netanyahu as protests continue

    Israel's parliament on Thursday passed the first of several laws that make up its contentious judicial overhaul as protesters opposing the changes staged another day of demonstrations aimed at ringing an alarm over what they see as the country's descent toward autocracy. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition approved legislation that would protect the Israeli leader from being deemed unfit to rule over his corruption trial and claims of a conflict of interest surrounding his involvement in the legal changes. Critics say the law is tailor-made for Netanyahu, encourages corruption and deepens a gaping chasm between Israelis over the judicial overhaul.

  • S. Korean unification minister in Japan to discuss N. Korea

    South Korea's unification minister and senior Japanese government officials reaffirmed their close cooperation in response to North Korea's escalating missile threats at a rare meeting on Thursday, a sign of a further thaw in relations that comes only a week after their leaders agreed to work past their troubled history and mend ties so they can better respond together to growing regional threats. Kwon Youngse is in Tokyo for talks with Japanese ministers and top governing party officials, becoming the first unification minister to do so in 18 years.

  • Silicon Valley Bank's former owner, FDIC bracing for fight over $2 billion

    (Reuters) -SVB Financial Group and the federal regulator that closed its Silicon Valley Bank unit indicated at a bankruptcy court hearing on Tuesday that a fight is looming over $2 billion of the former parent company's cash that was seized along with the lender. SVB Financial, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, had said in court papers the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took "improper actions" to cut off the parent company from its cash held at its former subsidiary, which was seized by regulators to stem a national bank run. SVB Financial's attorney told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn at a hearing in Manhattan that the financial company lost access to its deposits the day before it filed for Chapter 11 protection.

  • Occupiers kill 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in one day

    Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said that over the past day, Russian invaders killed 2 residents of the city of Avdiivka. Source: Kyrylenko on Telegram Kyrylenko Quote: "On 22 March, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in Avdiivka.

  • You Don’t Need to Disinfect So Much

    The cleaning industry experienced a boom during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleaning protocols in schools, stores and other public spaces ratcheted up, with a spray and a wipe-down becoming de rigueur on every surface after every use. Fear of the coronavirus also prompted people to use more disinfectant wipes and sprays in their homes, and consumer spending on cleaning products increased 12% between 2019 and 2021. We now know that the extra cleaning was unlikely to have helped limi

  • Pence seeks 'common sense' Social Security, Medicare reform

    As he mulls a 2024 presidential bid, former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday called for “common sense and compassionate solutions" to reform entitlement programs and the nation's debt burden, suggesting changes to Social Security and Medicare programs hurtling toward insolvency, particularly for younger generations, without naming specific recommendations. “What we need now is leadership because, if we act in this moment with the support of this generation, we can introduce common sense reforms that will never touch anyone who is in retirement, or anyone who will retire in the next 25 years,” Pence told an audience of college students at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. What to do with Social Security and Medicare, as the programs close in on projected insolvency dates, has emerged as a dividing line for Republicans seeking to lead their party in the 2024 presidential contest.

  • Ben Crump To Represent Family Of Third Victim From Fatal GloRilla Concert

    "Aisha's death was completely preventable, and we are calling for transparency from Main Street Armory, GloRilla, and event staff."

  • A Journalist Believes He Was Banned From Midjourney After His AI Images Of Donald Trump Getting Arrested Went Viral

    “I suspect it was pushing my luck when I did the [Twitter] thread,” Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins said.View Entire Post ›

  • Trump Attorneys Tell Him to Prepare to Lose to Alvin Bragg

    His team is telling him to "win it on appeal," arguing without evidence that the former Republican president can't get a fair trial in Manhattan

  • Joe Scarborough Sums Up Donald Trump's State Of Mind With 4 Blunt Words

    The "Morning Joe" anchor called B.S. on a report that the former president is relishing his current legal predicament.

  • Ex-Trump Official Says She’s ‘Definitely Worried’ Following His Weekend Screeds

    Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy White House press secretary, said the former president has "learned nothing" since the U.S. Capitol riot.

  • Russian soldiers stop receiving salaries: complaints coming from all over Russia

    The conscripts and contract soldiers in Russia are not paid promised salaries, allowances and social benefits. Source: Vyorstka, a Russian news outlet Details: According to the calculations of the news outlet, since the beginning of March 2023, the salaries of the servicemen have been delayed or not paid at all in 52 regions of Russia and in occupied Crimea.

  • Rahul Gandhi: India's Congress leader sentenced to jail for Modi 'thieves' remark

    India's opposition leader was convicted of defamation for comments about PM Narendra Modi's surname.

  • Trump’s Arrest for Stormy Case Is ‘Beginning of the Fall’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersDonald Trump’s arrest seems imminent if the number of capitalized words in his Truth Social posts is some kind of metric, but there are still questions left unanswered.Questions like: Why is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment relating to Stormy Daniels likely to be the first for the former president and not one related to Jan. 6? Is House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in love with Trump or afraid of him? And, this big one: W

  • Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for interview

    The House Oversight Committee is distancing itself from a push by Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to bring Tara Reade, who has accused President Biden of sexually assaulting her, in for an interview after Gaetz announced the panel’s chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) had given the green light. But Greene on Wednesday…

  • 'He Betrayed Us': Why Trump's Call to Protest Is Flopping

    The vast majority of pro-Trump online groups seemed to shrug off the former President's rallying cry

  • Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’

    A lawyer for former President Trump said on Monday that it will be “an all-out war” if Trump is indicted in the Manhattan district attorney’s probe into a 2016 hush-money payment. “They can do what they want,” Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said of the possible indictment in an interview with former Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle…

  • Home Depot founder shares 'brutal' truth about Fed, urges entire board to resign

    Home Depot co-founder and billionaire entrepreneur Ken Langone goes on a rampage over the Federal Reserve's "painful" inflation response, and explains why the board should resign.

  • Putin’s Mercenary Prigozhin Shifts Focus After Ukraine Setbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the powerful founder of mercenary group Wagner, is preparing to scale back his private army’s operations in Ukraine after Russian military chiefs succeeded in cutting key supplies of men and munitions, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Ca

  • Trump Lawyer Torn To Shreds As He Flubs His Way Through Ari Melber Interview

    Attorney Drew Findling had a hard time citing actual evidence that Trump didn't break the law in Georgia.