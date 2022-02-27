Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.42

The board of Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 20th of April to AU$0.42. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 5.1%.

Eagers Automotive's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Eagers Automotive was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 93% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

EPS is set to fall by 18.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 70%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was AU$0.16 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was AU$0.85. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see Eagers Automotive has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Eagers Automotive will make a great income stock. While Eagers Automotive is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Eagers Automotive (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is Eagers Automotive not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

