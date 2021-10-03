Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EGBN) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 1st of November. This takes the annual payment to 2.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Eagle Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Eagle Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 8.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 25%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Eagle Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from US$0.88 to US$1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 35% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Eagle Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. Eagle Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Eagle Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Eagle Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eagle Bancorp (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

