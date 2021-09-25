Eagle Butte man sentenced for assaulting federal detention officers

Sep. 25—PIERRE — An Eagle Butte man was sentenced in U.S. District Court this week for assaulting two detention facility officers who were on contract with the federal government.

Floyd "Cactus" High Hawk, 33, of Eagle Butte, was being detained at a tribal jail on Aug. 17, 2020, when he assaulted two detention officers who were attempting to move him to a different cell. High Hawk punched one detention officer in the face and wrestled with another, causing an injury to the officer's knee.

Both detention officers were employed by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe pursuant to a contract between the tribe and the federal government.

High Hawk was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 14, 2020, and pleaded guilty on June 21.

He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The case was investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services.

High Hawk was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.