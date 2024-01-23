Eagle Day event taking place in Lewistown-Havana area

A day filled with nature events and activities will be taking place on both sides of the Fulton-Mason County line on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The annual Fulton-Mason Eagle Day will be held at a number of locations around Dickson Mounds and Havana from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Programs on the Fulton County side of the line will include live raptor programs, natural resource displays and information, hands-on activities and crafts for kids at ISM-Dickson Mounds Museum. Also, bird fans of all ages will be able to enjoy nature viewing, bird watching and a bonfire lakeside at the Emiquon Preserve, as well as exploring the Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge.

The World Bird Sanctuary will hold Raptor Awareness programs with live birds of prey at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the ISM-Dickson Mounds Museum’s auditorium. It is a one-hour program that features live hawks, owls and an eagle. It will highlight their relationship to the environment and some unique qualities through free-flight demonstrations.

Bald eagles may be visible along the Illinois River during the annual Fulton-Mason Eagle Day on Feb. 3.

The free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis only in the museum lobby beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 3. Food will be available for purchase, courtesy of The Lunchwagon in the museum's Snack Bar.

On the Mason County side, activities will include a self-guided auto tour and historic tower climb at the Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a one-day opportunity to drive the levy that surrounds the refuge and view the wildlife from your vehicle and climb one of the few remaining historic observation towers on the refuge. These activities are weather dependent.

In Havana, the Havana City Center, 326 W. Market, will feature Wildlife Prairie Park’s Feathered Friends live bird display from 9 a.m.-noon and the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street: Spark! Places of Innovation from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additionally, Havana’s Riverfront Park provides a good place to watch wildlife and potentially catch a glimpse of the American Bald Eagle in the trees perched above the Illinois River. Also, one may hike on Bellrose Island, just north of Riverfront Park.

The event and all activities are free and for all ages. This event is planned and sponsored by the Emiquon Partnership, including the Forbes Biological Station and Illinois River Biological Station, Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds, UIS Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon, The Nature Conservancy, USFWS Illinois River Refuges Complex in partnership with the Havana Area Chamber of Commerce.

The annual Fulton-Mason Eagle Day map shows where activities with be taking place.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Dickson Mounds and Havana to be hosting annual Eagle Day activities