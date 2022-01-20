Eagle Eye on Education: Partnerships help develop talent the workforce demands

Partnering to develop new academic programs and course offerings in response to student interest and workforce development needs contributes to creating a culture of accountability that achieves the best academic and developmental needs of students in New Albany-Plain Local Schools.

Career development courses for middle and high school students and career pathways for juniors and seniors in high school prepare learners to explore and succeed in higher education or the workforce demands of the economy.

Superintendent Michael Sawyers

Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools is committed to enrich lives by delivering exceptional career-technical educational outcomes for a changing world. Combined with Ohio’s resources, technology, education, globally recognized companies and commitment to creating strong jobs for our economy, Eastland-Fairfield is expanding its partnership with our school district to offer new, revised and expanded satellite programs to middle and high school students for the 2022-23 school year that will be highlighted during student course registration in the coming weeks.

Cybersecurity

Our world has never been more connected, and the demand for securing our networks has never been greater. Juniors and seniors now have the opportunity to become a network security professional and join the fight against cyberattacks with the cybersecurity program at New Albany High School.

This two-year program is designed around certifications from such industry leaders as CompTIA and Cisco in preparation for students to fill jobs in the information-technology workforce. Students learn how to design and build computer networks and enhance their security skills while learning at fiber-optic speeds.

Students have the opportunity to earn certifications in Network+, Cisco CCENT, Security+ and college credit that may transfer toward a college degree in cybersecurity or the opportunity for immediate entrance into the workforce after graduation.

Sports medicine

Sports medicine is a two-year program designed to prepare juniors and seniors to pursue such careers as athletics training, physical therapy and the many other professions under the expansive sports-medicine umbrella.

Students combine classroom knowledge, hands-on practice and the latest rehabilitation and training technology with industry partners to learn to tackle sports-medicine challenges. This two-year program is designed to earn certifications and credentials to respond to injuries on the field, to test, diagnose and treat athletes in order to return them to play as soon as possible or even to become a personal or corporate fitness professional.

Students have the opportunity to earn college credit that may transfer toward a college degree in sports medicine, exercise science or other related fields or the opportunity for immediate entrance into the workforce after graduation.

Environment and natural-resources management

For many school years, students throughout central Ohio have benefited from an environmental-sciences course offered in conjunction with Eastland-Fairfield.

The 80-acre wetland nature preserve on our school campus, the Easton E3 Lab and access to Rose Run and other parks provide access to diverse outdoor learning environments.

Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, students will study relationships between organisms and their environment, principles of biogeochemical cycles, air-water-land relationships, non-point pollution, and wetlands in this newly expanded program. Students will examine the fundamentals of resource development, agriculture sustainability, energy needs and pollution control while analyzing and interpreting data gathered from studies on the ecosystem.

Students will develop responses to environmental problems and develop management strategies for responsible conservation and resource development. A mix of creative and scientific research will be critical to proposing new solutions to ever-changing global needs. This expanded program will allow juniors and seniors the opportunity to earn credentials, college credits that may transfer towards a college degree or the opportunity for immediate entrance into the workforce after graduation.

Career Connections

Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, Career Connections, an elective course for seventh- and eighth-graders will explore student interests and aptitudes in 16 career fields.

Students will be involved in hands-on projects with local business involvement representing a variety of career and college pathways while developing the framework in which to explore their own skills. They will explore the work world, assess their interests and abilities and learn pathways required to achieve their continuing education and career goals.

In addition to the high-quality career technical education programs available at Eastland-Fairfield, expanding our partnership on our learning campus maximizes the local tax dollars invested by our community to support career-technical education while creating new and exciting learning opportunities and career pathways for our students. We look forward to the success of these new, revised and/or expanded opportunities and those that will come in future school years to respond to student interests and pathways to workforce development to benefit Ohio’s economy.

Michael Sawyers is superintendent of New Albany-Plain Local Schools.

