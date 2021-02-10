Eagle-eyed 'Friends' fans are noticing iconic characters being replaced by random actors on the show

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arielle Tschinkel
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ross&#39;s dad
On one scene of the show, Ross' dad is suddenly replaced. NBC

  • Someone recently pointed out how Ross' dad was replaced by a random actor on a "Friends" episode.

  • This isn't the first time a "Friends" fan flagged a continuity error related to stand-in actors.

  • The show's been remastered to be wider, so viewers can now see things they weren't meant to.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

As "Friends" continues to be a hit with streaming platforms and cable reruns, fans are pointing out some continuity errors that haven't been spotted before.

Most recently, an eagle-eyed fan on TikTok drew attention to a season-eight scene where Ross' dad is briefly replaced by a stranger in glasses.

On 'The One in Massapequa,' Ross' dad is suddenly replaced with someone else

ross dad
An unknown person takes Ross' dad's place in one scene. NBC

On "The One in Massapequa," Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller's (Courteney Cox) parents, Judy (Christina Pickles) and Jack Geller (Elliott Gould), host an anniversary party.

As TikTok user @bronniiieee pointed out, in one scene, someone with glasses can be seen holding Gould's place during Jack and Judy's conversation with Ross and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston).

"In all my 'Friends' fan years how have I never noticed this guy before?" she wrote on the video of the moment.

The actor appears to be a stand-in, which is a term for someone who serves as a body double or substitute for a star prior to filming. Stand-ins typically help with camera and lighting setup or shots where an actor doesn't necessarily need to be fully on-screen.

Video: How old-age makeup is designed for TV and movies

It's unclear who the stand-in actor is or if he has appeared on other episodes, though fans commented that he resembled Eugene Levy from "Schitt's Creek."

This isn't the first actor replacement fans have noticed - and it likely has to do with how the show's been remastered

Instances like these have become pretty frequent since the show was remastered several years ago, and it's likely tied to how much screens and streaming have changed since the sitcom aired in the 1990s.

As reported by Tasha Hegarty for Digital Spy, the series' HD remastered versions feature a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is much wider than the 4:3 format the episodes were originally edited to be broadcast in.

This wider aspect ratio means viewers can now view things they were never supposed to see, like stand-in actors who were once off-screen.

In recent years, viewers spotted a stand-in for Rachel behind Joey (Matt LeBlanc) during season nine's "The One With the Mugging."

—Decider (@decider) November 12, 2015

There's even a stand-in Monica talking to Phoebe on the famous Central Perk couch on season eight's "The One With Rachel's Date."

—Sarah Lepa (@SarahLepa) October 26, 2015

Emily (Helen Baxendale) also became someone else entirely as Ross chased her through the airport during season five.

And as fans stream the decades-old series wider than ever before, they may notice even more stand-ins taking the place of iconic characters on the sides of the screen.

Read More:

Matthew Perry apparently had to write Julia Roberts 'a paper on quantum physics' so she'd appear on 'Friends'

Fans are just noticing that Matthew Perry's real-life dad appeared on 'Friends'

Fans have determined the most hated episode of 'Friends,' and Ross and Rachel haters will probably agree

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Israel's former UN envoy regrets tweet asking Biden to call Netanyahu

    Israel's former UN envoy has said he regrets the phrasing of a provocative tweet imploring Joe Biden to phone their prime minister, denying that the move was coordinated with Benjamin Netanyahu's office. “I didn’t formulate the tweet, but I take responsibility for it,” Danny Danon told Army Radio on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to distance himself from the phrasing of the post. “The choice of words was not successful but I stand behind the message.” "The tweet was not coordinated with the prime minister or his adversaries,” he added. A day earlier, Mr Danon’s tweet – which included an out-of-service phone number at the Israeli foreign ministry – fuelled speculation that the Israeli government was directing him in order to pressure Mr Biden, or that perhaps he was trying to embarrass Mr Netanyahu.

  • U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala

    "The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy," the U.S. State Department said. Kavala was acquitted a year ago of charges related to 2013 anti-government protests, but was immediately rearrested on charges relating to a failed 2016 coup. A Turkish court ruled on Friday to combine the two outstanding cases and rejected Kavala's request to be released.

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Bill Barr stopped George Floyd’s killer from pleading guilty, report says

    Protests gripped the country for days after the killing as protesters called for accountability

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Freed Saudi activist had electrodes fixed on her head during phone calls with relatives, family says

    A detained Saudi women’s rights activist had electrodes fixed to her head during phone calls with her family to prevent her speaking of the torture she suffered in prison, her sister said on Thursday after her release. Loujain al-Hathoul was released to her family’s home in Riyadh on Wednesday after 1,001 days in prison on charges related to her activism. Under her probation she is unable to travel, use social media or speak to the media. Her sisters, who live abroad, announced Thursday that Ms al-Hathoul will seek legal redress in Saudi Arabia for torture she said she suffered in detention. “She was tortured and she cannot forget this,” her sister Lina said, during an online press conference. The family have previously claimed Ms al-Hathoul was tortured – which Saudi authorities deny – but gave new details Thursday, including that the threat of electrocution stopped her speaking out. “If I complained about anything they were ready to electrocute me,” Lina said her sister told the family on Wednesday of her early months in detention. “It was months later that we found out about the torture” when Ms al-Hathoul was moved to another prison, Lina said. Ms al-Hathoul has identified one of her torturers as Saud Al Qahtani, a top adviser to the Saudi crown prince until he was sanctioned by the US over his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “He’s the only person that we know the name of who was present at the torture sessions,” Lina said. Mr Qahtani is notorious in Saudi Arabia, sometimes called the “lord of the flies” for his army of Twitter trolls used for attacking dissidents. “Loujain recognised him, he’s a public figure,” said her older sister Alia. Ms al-Hathoul now hopes to use the Saudi justice system to prove she was tortured and seek justice. “The torturers must be sentenced,” Lina said. In December, Ms al-Hathoul was sentenced to nearly six years imprisonment over her activism, which included demanding the right for women to drive and calling for the abolition of Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship system. The decades old driving ban was lifted weeks after her arrest, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman eager to claim the credit for the reform. The 35-year-old prince muscled his way to become next in line to the throne in 2015, partly by projecting an image as a dynamic young reformer who could modernise the conservative kingdom. But the sisters believe that any reforms under Mohammed bin Salman are illusory. “MBS is far from being a reformer, he’s an oppressor,” said Lina, referring to him by his initials. “Women’s empowerment is a lie in Saudi Arabia, there are no real reforms,” she said. Lina said she was choosing her words carefully to avoid further negative repercussions for her family still in Saudi Arabia: “There’s really an atmosphere of fear under MBS.” The family believe Ms al-Hathoul’s early release was timed by the Saudi government to impress new US President Joe Biden, who has promised closer scrutiny of his close ally’s human rights record. “Saudi Arabia’s situation is tightly connected with what’s going on in the US,” Alia said. “The Biden administration made clear that they care about human rights.”

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Alabama death row inmate Willie B Smith given last-minute execution reprieve

    State plans to challenge appeal court's ruling on death row inmate

  • Myanmar ruler calls for end to protests as U.S. imposes sanctions

    Washington announced a first round of sanctions, while European Union lawmakers called on their countries to also take action against the military leadership and Britain said it was considering measures to punish the Feb. 1 takeover. The coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with scores of others have prompted the biggest demonstrations since a 2007 'Saffron Revolution' that ultimately became a step towards now halted democratic change. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing addressed the protests for the first time in public, blaming "unscrupulous persons" for stoppages in a growing civil disobedience movement by medics, teachers, railway workers and other government employees.

  • Australian court rules terrorists can be imprisoned longer

    Australia's highest court on Wednesday upheld a law that can keep extremists in prison after they have served their sentences. Five of the seven High Court judges dismissed a constitutional challenge by convicted terrorist Abdul Benbrika who remains in a Victoria state prison despite his 15-year sentence expiring in November last year. The 60-year-old Muslim cleric is the first to be incarcerated by a so-called continuing detention order based on an anti-terror law created in 2017.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'