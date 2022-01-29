Eagle Lake man accused of domestic assault, false imprisonment

Jan. 29—EAGLE LAKE — An Eagle Lake man is accused of slamming a sliding door on a woman's head to keep her from leaving a home in rural Blue Earth County.

Jason G. Goins, 43, was charged with felonies for domestic assault and false imprisonment and a gross misdemeanor for preventing an emergency call Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The incident reportedly occurred Dec. 28 after Goins and the woman returned from a bar, according to a criminal complaint. The woman told police that Goins took the gambling money she'd won at the bar, prompting her attempt to leave.

After the door slam, the complaint states Goins then slammed her into a wall, told her she couldn't leave and took her shoes, car keys and phone. She told police she lost consciousness briefly when he hit her in the head with an object.

A deputy responding to the call reported the woman had a swollen face, cuts on her cheek and large lump on her head.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola