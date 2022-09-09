Eagle Lake man charged with criminal sexual conduct

Sep. 9—MANKATO — An Eagle Lake man is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl, according to a court charge.

Nicholas Duane Bjorndahl, 31, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint alleges he engaged in sexual activity with the girl in fall 2021.

A relative of the girl reported the incident to police after reportedly finding text messages between her and Bjorndahl suggesting sexual activity. The girl reportedly confirmed the incident during a forensic interview, according to the complaint.

