Eagle Lake woman accused of hiding wanted man

Oct. 5—MANKATO — An Eagle Lake woman is accused of helping a man hide from police in relation to his recent fleeing, property damage and predatory offender charges.

Alexiss Nicole Dashem, 25, faces a felony for aiding an offender to avoid arrest in Blue Earth County District Court.

The charge alleges she housed Cody Terrance Robert E. Maznio, 31, at her Eagle Lake residence and lied to police about him being there on Sept. 30. Maznio was accused of using a false address on his predatory offender registration earlier in September, after being charged with fleeing police and property damage in Eagle Lake in August.

By Sept. 30 Maznio had warrants out for his arrest in Blue Earth, Watonwan, Nobles and Hennepin counties.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office received a tip about Maznio being at Dashem's residence and using a vehicle registered to them. Deputies stopped her vehicle on Sept. 30, at which point she denied him being at her residence.

She reportedly said the deputies could follow her to her residence and proceeded to drive slowly, which deputies thought was a sign of her stalling. As deputies approached the residence, they reported seeing Maznio jump out a window.

Mazio ran to Highway 14 and attempted to cross before deputies apprehended him, the complaint states.

Dashem told police she knew Maznio was at the residence and had called him to warn that officers were on the way, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola