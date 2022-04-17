Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shareholders have earned a 12% CAGR over the last three years

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. In that time, it is up 37%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for Eagle Materials

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Eagle Materials achieved compound earnings per share growth of 23% per year. The average annual share price increase of 11% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.1% in the twelve months, Eagle Materials shareholders did even worse, losing 13% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Eagle Materials better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Eagle Materials is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like Eagle Materials better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Yield App Launches Referral Program

    Digital wealth platform launches program allowing customers to earn up to 1,000 YLD together with their friends Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2022) - Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital asset platform, is thrilled to unveil its hotly anticipated Referral Program, which will allow its customers to earn rewards together with their friends.YIELD APPTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/120646_afbbc2dca4bcab10

  • While shareholders of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    While Cohu, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COHU ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run...

  • eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) shareholders have earned a 49% CAGR over the last five years

    Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While not every stock...

  • AUD/USD: Reaction to .7413 – .7354 Sets Near-Term Tone

    The direction of the AUD/USD early Monday will be determined by trader reaction to the pair of 50% levels at .7413 and .7429.

  • Northwest Natural Holding's (NYSE:NWN) Dividend Will Be US$0.48

    The board of Northwest Natural Holding Company ( NYSE:NWN ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of...

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Many investors find dividend stocks boring. After all, the best dividend-paying companies are generally mature businesses with stable growth, while growth stocks typically offer significantly higher gains. Oil and gas stocks tend to be volatile, thanks to their dependence on oil prices.

  • Inflation Isn’t Close to Peaking. Why Prices Will Keep Rising.

    Inflation watchers who are seizing on the latest consumer price index data to call a peak in inflation are looking past wholesale inflation that is still surging and a number of other factors that suggest inflation hasn’t peaked yet, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Wisconsin woman scams Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million

    A 40-year-old Wisconsin woman has been accused of operating a scheme that defrauded around 70 Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint was filed on Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, charging Kay Yang with four counts of securities fraud from between April 2017 and April 2021. Her husband, 47-year-old Chao Yang, has also been charged with “one count alleging the improper receipt of $800,000 in investor money.”

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    These stocks can provide long-term results, whether it's a bull market or bear market right now.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    All of a sudden value stocks are hot. The Nasdaq has fallen nearly 20% from its peak in November, and high-growth stocks have gotten hit even harder with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down around 50% from its all-time highs. In this kind of environment, it makes sense to shift your focus from high-priced, unprofitable growth stocks to overlooked value stocks.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List, Too

    Investor Cathie Wood is known for spotting innovative companies that will become tomorrow's superstars. One example is Tesla, the biggest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF. That stock has climbed more than 1,000% since 2019.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Soar 33% to 60%, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett doesn't think too much of Wall Street analysts. Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger have stated in the past that they typically ignore what Wall Street analysts have to say. Here are three Buffett stocks that can soar 33% to 60% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are a great starting point if you're looking for long-term winners to build a portfolio around. These companies are S&P 500 members that have paid and raised their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.