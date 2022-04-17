Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shareholders have earned a 12% CAGR over the last three years

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. In that time, it is up 37%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Eagle Materials achieved compound earnings per share growth of 23% per year. The average annual share price increase of 11% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.1% in the twelve months, Eagle Materials shareholders did even worse, losing 13% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Eagle Materials better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Eagle Materials is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

