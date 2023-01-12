Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) insiders need another AU$973k to breakeven on a AU$1.6m stock purchase even after recent gains

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$1.6m worth of Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 12% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at AU$973k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eagle Mountain Mining

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Executive Director Charles Bass for AU$1m worth of shares, at about AU$0.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.19). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Charles Bass.

Charles Bass bought a total of 3.45m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.47. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Eagle Mountain Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Eagle Mountain Mining insiders own 32% of the company, worth about AU$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eagle Mountain Mining Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Eagle Mountain Mining insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Eagle Mountain Mining and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Eagle Mountain Mining (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

