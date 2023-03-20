Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Eagle Mountain Mining Limited's (ASX:EM2) future prospects. Eagle Mountain Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The AU$52m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$30m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$22m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Eagle Mountain Mining's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Eagle Mountain Mining

Eagle Mountain Mining is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$9.0m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 94%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Eagle Mountain Mining's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Eagle Mountain Mining currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Eagle Mountain Mining which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Eagle Mountain Mining, take a look at Eagle Mountain Mining's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Eagle Mountain Mining's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Eagle Mountain Mining's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here