Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Eagle Mountain Mining Limited's (ASX:EM2) future prospects. Eagle Mountain Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The AU$52m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$30m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$22m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Eagle Mountain Mining's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Eagle Mountain Mining

Eagle Mountain Mining is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$9.0m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 94%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Eagle Mountain Mining's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Eagle Mountain Mining currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Eagle Mountain Mining which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Eagle Mountain Mining, take a look at Eagle Mountain Mining's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Eagle Mountain Mining's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Eagle Mountain Mining's board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the US is going through a 'textbook' financial crisis and the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time

    Cooperman previously warned that stocks could plunge 22% in 2023, and predicted dismal returns for years to come.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high. The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry.

  • Just How Safe Is the Stock Market Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year hasn't been easy for most people, and if you have money invested in the stock market, you've probably watched your portfolio sink to some degree. It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes -- especially as a recession is looking more likely. Nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the stock market, but more experts are betting on a recession.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • Elon Musk Warns the Banking Crisis May Lead to Something Bigger

    The crisis of confidence affecting regional banks poses a serious risk to the economy, the billionaire entrepreneur warns.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank failures, market turmoil and ongoing economic uncertainty as central banks battle high inflation have increased the chances of a “Minsky moment,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndStocks St

  • 2 High-Paying Dividend Stocks That Aren't Worth the Risk

    When the average yield of stocks in the S&P 500 index is 1.2%, it's easy to see why high-paying dividend stocks like Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) can look so appealing. Rather, they make their money from collecting interest on residential loans, commercial mortgages, or through mortgage servicing rights (MSRs). Many mREITs originate loans, but they can also invest in mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • The Monster Stock-Split Stock Nobody Is Talking About

    Stock splits have generated a lot of interest over the past several years. In early 2022, the company also made a big move into the alcohol industry, with the acquisition of the CANarchy Craft Brewery collective, which brought a host of craft brewers, including Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters, and Wasatch into Monster's portfolio.

  • Braced for Monday: Markets and investors on edge as UBS moves closer to reported $1 billion all-share deal for Credit Suisse.

    A Sunday report in the Financial Times said the offer price would be 0.25 Swiss francs a share, well below Credit Suisse's Friday closing price of 1.86 Swiss francs on Friday.

  • Rupee weakens as bank contagion fears drag risk assets

    The Indian rupee declined on Monday as relief from the Credit Suisse rescue deal proved to be short-lived, with investors dumping risk assets on worries over a contagion in the global financial sector. Asian stocks and currencies deepened losses as the session progressed as investor focus shifted to the massive hit some Credit Suisse (CS) bondholders would take under the UBS takeover deal due to the writedown of additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital debt. "While this (CS deal) surely offers a breather to global markets as a black swan scenario is ruled out, it comes at a rather hefty cost for some categories of investors, which is ultimately showing its negative impact on markets," ING analysts said.

  • Ask an Advisor: ‘Am I Getting Fleeced?' I'm 66, Contributing $272 Per Month to an IRA and Paying $136 Monthly in Fees. That's 50% of My Contribution

    I am 66 years old, still working and with very good health insurance. My company does not have a 401(k). I do have an individual retirement account (IRA) with approximately $120,000 invested. I contribute $272 per month, yet my program … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘Am I Getting Fleeced?' I'm 66, Contributing $272 Per Month to an IRA and Paying $136 Monthly in Fees. That's 50% of My Contribution appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • 2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Today to Prepare for the Next Bull Market

    Rewards that the next bull market will bring are being built right now by farsighted investors who can find opportunities among today's discounted stocks. While there's no telling exactly when a bull market will develop, planting the seeds of success by buying some shares of cheap yet high-quality companies out there right now is a good move. With that in mind, here are two businesses you're probably acquainted with that are priced for a no-brainer purchase -- and have a good shot at flourishing in the next bull market and beyond.

  • Goldman Sachs sees risk of 'permanent destruction' in demand for AT1 bonds

    The decision by Swiss authorities to wipe out Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds could reduce demand for this type of bonds in the long term, a Goldman Sachs strategist said, but risk of contagion across credit markets was limited due to the relative niche nature of the asset class. Some $17 billion worth of AT1 Credit Suisse bonds will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of a rescue merger with UBS. Under the deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in terms of who gets paid when a bank or company collapses, will receive $3.23 billion.

  • TSMC’s Container Maker is Hidden Jewel of Japan’s Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most advanced and delicately fine-tuned semiconductors wouldn’t be possible without the aid of giant steel storage tanks built by a little-known Tokyo company founded in 1927.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndStocks Stage Relief Rally