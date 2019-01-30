Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited (HKG:2368): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio?

If you own shares in Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited (HKG:2368) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does 2368’s beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Eagle Nice (International) Holdings, we see it has a five year beta of 0.87. This is below 1, so historically its share price has been rather independent from the market. If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Eagle Nice (International) Holdings fares in that regard, below.

SEHK:2368 Income Statement Export January 30th 19 More

How does 2368’s size impact its beta?

Eagle Nice (International) Holdings is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of HK$1.5b. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Very small companies often have a low beta value because their share prices are not well correlated with market volatility. This could be because the price is reacting to company specific events. Alternatively, the shares may not be actively traded.

What this means for you:

One potential advantage of owning low beta stocks like Eagle Nice (International) Holdings is that your overall portfolio won’t be too sensitive to overall market movements. However, this can be a blessing or a curse, depending on what’s happening in the broader market. In order to fully understand whether 2368 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Eagle Nice (International) Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

