What Is Eagle Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:EGRX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 41% in the last month alone, although it is still down 17% over the last quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 3.9% wasn't so sweet.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Eagle Pharmaceuticals Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 46.63 that there is some investor optimism about Eagle Pharmaceuticals. The image below shows that Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a higher P/E than the average (17.0) P/E for companies in the biotechs industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Eagle Pharmaceuticals shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share fell by 52% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 42% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Eagle Pharmaceuticals's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has net cash of US$71m. This is fairly high at 11% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Eagle Pharmaceuticals's P/E Ratio

Eagle Pharmaceuticals's P/E is 46.6 which is way above average (14.0) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Eagle Pharmaceuticals over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 33.0 back then to 46.6 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.