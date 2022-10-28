Eagle Point man, 75, accused of luring underage girl

Oct. 28—Grants Pass police have arrested a 75-year-old suspected online predator who allegedly lured a teen juvenile online and tried to meet with her.

Robert Andrew Wass, 75, of Eagle Point, was arrested Thursday on charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child alleging he propositioned a 15-year-old girl within Grants Pass city limits "over the past two days," according to a news release issued by the police department.

The release lists few details about the alleged crimes, but officials ask anyone who may have more information in the case to contact detectives at 541-450-6260 and reference case No. 2022-47347.

Under Oregon law, the crime of luring a minor alleges a suspect furnishes "a visual representation or explicit verbal description" of sexual conduct to a minor, or to a police officer posing as a minor, in an attempt to induce the "minor or purported minor to engage in sexual conduct."

The crime of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child alleges the suspect used online communication to solicit a juvenile to engage in sexual contact, offered to physically meet with the child and "intentionally takes a substantial step toward physically meeting with or encountering the child."

The District Attorney's office had not filed charges in Josephine County Circuit Court as of Thursday afternoon. Wass was held in the Josephine County Jail without bail.