Eagle police searching for missing 91-year-old man who missed doctor’s appointment

The Eagle Police Department is looking for a 91-year-old man who never showed up for a doctor’s appointment Thursday, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Norman Gleed, who has a medical condition, didn’t arrive for his doctor’s appointment around 3:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with Eagle police, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Authorities said Gleed didn’t have a cell phone with him.

He was last seen driving an early 2000s dark green Ford Ranger with the license plate number “1A7L611,” according to the post. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

Eagle Police are looking for 91-year-old Norman Gleed, who was supposed to show up for a doctor appointment about 2 hours ago and never arrived. He has a medical condition and does not have a cell phone with him. We’re asking anyone with info to call dispatch at (208) 377-6790. pic.twitter.com/9enfVGOLXb — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 19, 2024