Eagle police shot at, and later arrested, a reckless driver who led them on two high-speed chases

EAGLE - Two high-speed chases involving a reckless driver resulted in village police firing at the suspect's vehicle during his escape on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old driver, a Town of Eagle man with an "extensive arrest record," according to police, was ultimately arrested several hours later at his home and is being held in the Waukesha County Jail pending charges.

No one was injured in the chase or the shooting.

Eagle Police Chief Gregg Duran said the incident began at 3:13 p.m., when authorities were notified by another motorist about a reckless driver in the area outside Eagle.

Details were limited about what preceded the pursuit, but what is known is that when Eagle police located the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop near the Citgo station at Highways 59 and 67, a busy intersection in the village's business district, the driver fled at high speed.

The officer briefly lost site of the vehicle after the first chase, but it was spotted again minutes later on South Road near Hearthwood Lane in the Town of Eagle, Duran said.

With the help of the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, police conducted a high-risk stop there. But authorities say the driver failed to comply with law enforcement commands and then suddenly drove off again, at high speed, in the direction of an Eagle officer who was controlling traffic nearby.

That's when that officer fired on the vehicle. But that still didn't stop the driver. A second chase began until police again lost sight of the vehicle, Duran said.

In the end, authorities found the suspect inside his town residence, where he was arrested without further incident by sheriff deputies after authorities negotiated his surrender.

Because the incident involved police discharging a weapon, the officer involved — a 38-year-old man with five years of service — was placed on administrative duty, a routine procedure following any shooting. The sheriff's office is investigating the discharge of firearm incident in accordance with Eagle police's policy.

