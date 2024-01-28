Eagle Ridge Resort, Galena, sets winter carnival

Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa’s annual Winter Carnival is set for Friday, Feb. 16-Monday, Feb. 19, over Presidents Day Weekend at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, a news release says.

The annual winter celebration, open to the public and resort guests alike, features a lineup of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages including:

Sasquatch Shuffle, a 2K snowshoe run/walk

Fire & Ice balloon glow

Tractor wagon rides, hayrides, and trail rides at Shenandoah Riding Center

Sledding hill and ice skating rink at the general golf course

Bonfires and s’mores

Fire & Ice eating contest

Ice carving demonstrations, hand-carved ice bar and marshmallow shots

Ice Princess meet & greet with princesses and royal remembrance breakfast

Rockin’ reptiles & amphibians presented by the National Mississippi Museum

Birds of prey presented by Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education (falcons, owls, and hawks)

Magician David Casas and Ron the Caricature Artist

Indoor play land, pajama party, movies & tubies.

Eagle Ridge’s Nordic Center will be accessible to all resort guests and locals featuring an indoor golf simulator by Trackman, as well as a wide range of products and services including winter wear for purchase, equipment rentals for a variety of outdoor activities including snowshoeing, ice skating, sledding, ice fishing, and more.

For more information, visit here or call 800-892-2269.

