Eagle Township residents’ first steps in zoning destiny

EAGLE TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – After more than a year of controversy and political upheaval centered around a proposed 1500-acre high-tech manufacturing center, residents in Eagle Township took their first steps in controlling the destiny of their own development.

More than 100 people crowded in the Eagle Park Hall to review more than a dozen displays outlining various neighborhood and economic development maps and ideas.

The goal was to solicit input from the community for the newly formed Eagle Township Planning Commission as it embarks on developing a master plan for the township.

Eagle Twp. residents review ideas on zoning plans for township. (WLNS)

It is a culmination of more than a year of back and forth with economic development officials, current and former political leaders and the community itself. Controversy exploded into the community in mid-January 2023, when residents learned officials were negotiating to develop a 1,500 acre agriculture plot of land into a high-tech manufacturing hub. The controversy resulted in a recall of the supervisor and selection of a new leader – and the adoption of an Eagle Township Planning Commission.

The creation of a local Planning Commission took control for the development of the rural township back from the county.

At Thursday’s event, community members and visitors of adjoining communities had one clear goal: maintaining the area’s rural agricultural nature.

“It would be really scary to see a large change happen when farming is such a valuable asset to this community,” Becky Theis of Grand Ledges says. “And to lose it quickly would be devastating.”

The original proposal – that met such a backlash – was promoted by business leaders from the Lansing Economic Area Partnership as a way to increase mid-Michigan’s employment profile and return critical supply chain portions to the U.S. mainland.

Judy Sena’s propery abuts the proposed Megasite location.

“It’s not pushing it down our throats this time,” she says. “This one is more asking us to look at these and make our decision here.”

Troy Stroud became Township Supervisor when voters ousted his predecessor in a recall election in November. He says the debate over the massive manufacturing site was part of the reason so many people turned out for the discussion Thursday.

“I think a lot of this was driven because people wanted their voices heard again,” Stroud says. “That might have been the original catalyst, but this is more about where do we go now? What does your future look like here. “

Officials at LEAP were painted, in part, as the villains of this rural drama – a fight painted as one between simple farmers and big polluting manufacturing. But the political bruising has not deterred the agency.

“We remain hopeful that this vision will be realized over the longer term as the highest and best use of the property through future local planning processes,” says Keith Lambert, LEAP’s chief operating office. His comments were made in a written statement to 6 News.

The economic agency says it still sees high potential in the property’s reuse, and were “disappointed” in the shift from positive sentiment from township leaders in 2022.

Now that a local planning commission has been seated and empowered, Lambert says LEAP officials are open to dialogue. But, the agency is unsure how the new body will proceed with developing and adopting a township master plan – which could complicate any possible development deals in the future. Lambert says it’s unclear if a new deal would also end up facing additional approval steps.

Stroud says he could not comment on whether the planning commission members had met with LEAP. As for the new master plan, a consultant tells 6 News that community input will help develop the drift of the plan. That’s expected to be submitted to township officials by the end of March.

