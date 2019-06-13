Eagles add GM back to Roseman's title

Howie Roseman is again general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Roseman, executive vice president of football operations since 2015, was operating in a de facto GM role with the team. He formally held the position for four seasons but gave it up during Chip Kelly's run as head coach.

Instrumental in constructing a Super Bowl roster in 2017, Roseman helped make the moves needed to draft Carson Wentz and last week signed off on the quarterback's new contract. He also was vital in selecting head coach Doug Pederson as Kelly's replacement.

On Thursday, Roseman's GM title was restored as Joe Douglas left the Eagles to become general manager of the New York Jets.

Douglas was the Eagles' vice president of player personnel.

Roseman has been with the Eagles for 20 years, starting in a salary-cap advisory role before blending into personnel.

"Joe Douglas did such an outstanding job for us and has such an outstanding reputation around the league that we knew we had to be prepared and we knew that we had to have a succession plan," Roseman said Thursday, announcing Andy Weidl was promoted to help fill Douglas' role.

"We want everyone here to see that there's room for growth, that there is room for continued titles and promotions based on us winning and good things happening for the organization. We want the people in this organization to know that they have opportunities to grow within the areas of their expertise and expand their repertoire of knowledge while helping us win football games."

--Field Level Media