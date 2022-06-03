Eagles officially announce changes to football operations and scouting departments

After weeks of staff changes amid the front office and scouting departments, the Philadelphia Eagles have announced the following changes, even adding two assistant GMs to the fold.

Howie Roseman rewarded Alec Halaby and Jon Ferrari while eliminating the VP of Player Personnel role formerly held by Joe Douglas and Andy Weidl.

In all Philadelphia made about 30 moves with the changing of job titles, promotions, and new hires.

Football Operations

With four key members of the front office departing, Howie Roseman scaled things back, eliminating one position, while adding to ASST GMs.

• Jon Ferrari – Assistant General Manager

• Alec Halaby – Assistant General Manager

• Dom DiSandro – Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer

• Bryce Johnston – Vice President of Football Transactions and Strategic Planning

• Paul Lancaster – Senior Director of Player Engagement

Football Operations

The former Eagles pass rusher Conner Barwin is working his way up the ladder.

• Connor Barwin – Director of Player Development

• James Gilman – Director of Football Analytics

• Jeff Scott – Director of Football Operations

• Jon Liu – Assistant Director of Football Analytics

• Kathy Mair – Player Resource Coordinator/Assistant Director of Player Engagement

• Patrick McDowell – Player Development Assistant/Scout

• Nick Still – Assistant Equipment Manager

Scouting

• Dave Caldwell – Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager

• Alan Wolking – Director of Player Personnel

• Phil Bhaya – Director of Draft Management

• Max Gruder – Director of Pro Scouting

• Ameena Soliman – Director of Personnel Operations/Pro Scout

• Ryan Myers – Assistant Director of College Scouting

• Matt Holland – Senior College/Pro Scout

New Hires

Football Operations

• Zach Drapkin – Quantitative Analyst

• Marlon Sanders – Video Assistant

• Elsie Reyes – Administrative Assistant, Football Operations

Scouting

• Matt Russell – Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager

• Brandon Hunt – Director of Scouting

• Charles Walls – Director of Player Personnel

• Jeremy Gray – Assistant Director of Pro Personnel

• Jordon Dizon – National Scout

• Jarrod Kilburn – College/Pro Scout

• Rod Streater – Northeast Area Scout

• Ben Ijalana – Scouting Assistant

