Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Down How He Spent His First $1M In The NFL

With the Philadelphia Eagles’ stellar season so far this year (7-0), more eyes have been on Jalen Hurts.

As previously reported by AfroTech, the rising star became the starting quarterback in the 2021 football season. Prior to leading his team, Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, where he signed a $6.02 million deal including a fully guaranteed $1.94 million with workout bonuses in years three and four.



“If I could give any advice to a rookie coming in the NFL, having this amount of money for the first time ever in your life, be wise with your choices and decisions,” Hurts told GQ Sports in 2021. “I know you have things that you’ve always dreamed of having maybe, and that’s perfect like, go get it. You earned it. But also be smart and mindful and prepared. It goes by quick. So Uncle Sam is real.”

The 24-year-old put his money where his mouth is after breaking down how he spent his first $1 million.

Jalen Hurts’ $1 Million Rookie Year Breakdown

Philadelphia gear, $1,000 (and a $13 cheesesteak from Larry’s)

Jewelry and shoes, $30,000

Charities and giving back, $60,000

“So, this Christmas toward the end of the year, the holiday season came around and I was in search of a family I just wanted to bless — I actually met this family through Alex’s Lemonade Stand. It’s a foundation in Philadelphia that basically supports cancer research. And I got to meet the family, I got to meet Eric. Eric has a very rare cancer and he beat it.”

Hurts gave Eric’s family a $30,000 check for a downpayment on a new house, as well as games, systems, and a TV for Eric.

Continuation:

Living expenses (Rent, wifi, phone bills, etc.) – $30,000

Business Fees (For his agent and financial advisor) – $20,000

Offseason Treatment (Training and self-care) – $10,000

Home Improvement for his mom’s house – $15,000

Brother’s wedding – $1,000

Paid off his car – $10,000

“I didn’t see the need to get a brand new car. My 300 ride just right to me. I got that car when i was in college, a used car, low mileage, having the money I have now, I had the capabilities of paying it off.”

Story continues

Future vacation(s), $15,000

Sister’s tuition, $70,000

Savings, $835,000

While humble and smart with his earnings, Sports Illustrated called his contract “the NFL’s most undervalued.”

“Hurts now takes the mantle once held by Russell Wilson and then by Dak Prescott as the NFL’s most undervalued player,” the outlet stated. “The Eagles—as the Seahawks and Cowboys before them—are receiving truly extraordinary value at the most important position. They are paying Hurts roughly $1 million while he’s playing at a level where players earn $30 million to $45 million.”