An Eagles running back stayed on the field to watch the Chiefs' celebrations from the sidelines after losing the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII Sunday night.

Eagles running back Boston Scott couldn't bring himself to leave the field immediately after the loss.

The star was seen watching the Chiefs' celebrations from afar well after his teammates hit the locker room.

Boston Scott couldn't bring himself to leave the field at State Farm Stadium Sunday night.

His Philadelphia Eagles had just lost a 38-35 heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and the running back wasn't quite ready to face the reality awaiting him back in the locker room.

So he lingered out on the field. Standing all alone on the sidelines at the 27-yard line, Scott gazed at the ongoing Chiefs celebrations some 30 yards away through the tinted lens affixed to his helmet.

Fox Sports' Carmen Vitali caught the moment from above:

Scott isn't the first losing player to take a gander at the winning team's championship ceremony. After his Bills lost to Kansas City in the 2021 AFC Championship game, Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs similarly watched from afar as Patrick Mahomes and his squad hoisted the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

Perhaps both Scott and Diggs were taking a moment to document their pain and frustration to use as future inspiration. After all, neither has yet broken through to win football's top prize.

