Eagles trade up, pick Jalen Carter at No. 9 and here is what they're getting
Lorenzo Reyes breaks down what Jalen Carter will bring to the NFL after being selected by the Eagles.
Lorenzo Reyes breaks down what Jalen Carter will bring to the NFL after being selected by the Eagles.
We're taking stock of the season in shoes.
Mitchell Robinson's presence and ability to rebound helped the Knicks eliminate the Cavaliers and pick up their first playoff series win in 10 years.
The Philadelphia Eagles traded from No. 10 to No. 9 with the Chicago Bears to select Georgia DT Jalen Carter
Leaked top secret intelligence documents say key air defense capabilities needed to keep the Russians at bay may be being exhausted.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says 'I don't lie, I just withhold things' while previewing the 2023 NFL draft:
The bill does not explicitly mention Confederate statues and is meant to protect all historical monuments, but opponents say it is a response to the removal of Confederate monuments.
Dread it, run from it, Draft Day has finally arrived. Bears Insider Josh Schrock's final mock draft gives a blueprint to success.
What a moment for C.J.
The White House is continuing to monitor the situation at First Republic Bank, which has continued to lose deposits this week, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, vowing that the Biden administration stood ready to take action if needed. Deposits at regional banks have stabilized and the Biden administration can use the same tools it used in recent weeks to address financial stress if needed, she said. Jean-Pierre said financial regulators and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed that the U.S. banking system remained sound after "decisive and forceful" actions were taken last month to protect depositors at two regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and provide liquidity to the market.
"I've joked about it all the time," Quan said of reprising Short Round from "Temple of Doom."
The mansion was developed by famous interior designer Michael Taylor.
The Chicago Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday, giving quarterback Justin Fields more protection after trading back one spot with Philadelphia. The Bears clearly had no intention of drafting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and allowed the Eagles to switch spots with them. Chicago also got a fourth-round pick in 2024.
An Army colonel fired last year from his brigade command post will now face a court-martial for alleged sexual abuse.
Carol Burnett, who is celebrating her 90th birthday, says she plays Wordle with one of her co-stars.
Although C.J. Stroud is represented by an agent who still works with the Houston Texans' previous franchise QB, the club isn't worried about it.
The iconic metal band will be playing two unique sets over two nights in each city. Metallica Kick Off 2023-2024 World Tour in Amsterdam: Video and Setlist Spencer Kaufman
Three Colorado high school seniors who were arrested for an alleged rock-throwing spree that killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell outside Denver turned around to take a photo of the fatal crash as a “memento,” according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday.
There could be a huge trade just before the start of the first round.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.
We're making our final Round 1 predictions for all 31 teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft