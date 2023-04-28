Eagles trade up, pick Jalen Carter at No. 9 and here is what they're getting

Reuters

The White House is continuing to monitor the situation at First Republic Bank, which has continued to lose deposits this week, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, vowing that the Biden administration stood ready to take action if needed. Deposits at regional banks have stabilized and the Biden administration can use the same tools it used in recent weeks to address financial stress if needed, she said. Jean-Pierre said financial regulators and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed that the U.S. banking system remained sound after "decisive and forceful" actions were taken last month to protect depositors at two regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and provide liquidity to the market.