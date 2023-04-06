Eaglet hatches at US Steel bald eagle nest

An eaglet hatched at the U.S. Steel bald eagle nest on Wednesday night.

The single egg hatched after weeks of care from the adult eagles who inhabit the nest, Irvin and Claire.

According to a news release, the eaglet was named USS6 because it is the sixth eaglet to be hatched by the pair since 2020.

