EagleTree Backed Companies, Arc and The Channel Company, Acquire Incisive Media

Arc acquired Incisive’s financial services and business sustainability portfolios; The Channel Company will acquire Incisive’s technology portfolio

London, UK --News Direct-- The Channel Company

Arc, the global events, data, and media platform, announced today it has acquired Incisive Media’s financial services and business sustainability portfolios. These portfolios expand Arc’s sector diversity across the UK market with the addition of leading financial services and business sustainability brands such as Investment Week, Professional Pensions, Professional Adviser, and BusinessGreen.

The Channel Company, a leading IT-channel focused B2B marketing company, will acquire Incisive’s technology portfolio. The acquisition will reunite CRN and CRN UK under the same company. The technology portfolio also includes the Computing and Channel Partner Insight brands.

Simon Foster, CEO of Arc, said, “This is a pivotal step in the evolution of Arc. We are pleased to welcome Incisive Media CEO, Jonathon Whiteley, and the financial services and business sustainability teams to Arc, and look forward to growing and developing these portfolios. We also look forward to further developing the Arc platform through this acquisition with the addition of more resources and channels with which we can grow our network.”

Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company, said, “We are excited to add Incisive’s technology channel brands to our portfolio, and believe the reunification of the US and UK CRN brands will provide substantial benefit to our audiences and clients. This acquisition gives us the opportunity to link Incisive’s Computing brand with our Midsize Enterprise Services brand in a powerful, connected, global end-user community. Altogether, the acquisition results in a leading position for The Channel Company in content and events in both the US and EMEA.”

Jonathon Whiteley, CEO of Incisive Media, said, “Following a very successful period of growth over the last few years, Incisive Media is now ready for its next stage of development. The global platforms of Arc and The Channel Company offer natural homes for Incisive Media’s brands and people. Our audience and customer centric approach to growing and supporting the end markets that we serve fits squarely with the philosophies of both Arc and The Channel Company. This split allows us to support that growth in a relevant and focused way. I am excited about the future and look forward to working with Simon and his team at Arc to take Incisive Media into this next and exciting chapter.”

Cardean Bell advised Incisive on the transaction and Macfarlanes provided legal advice. Arc’s M&A advisor was Canson Capital Partners. Jones Day was legal advisor to both Arc and The Channel Company. Plural Strategy Group advised Arc and The Channel Company on commercial due diligence.

Incisive Media

Based in the heart of London, Incisive Media is an award-winning business to business digital media and events business established in 1995. Operating in the financial services, enterprise technology and business sustainability markets we have some of the most influential, engaging and well-known brands in business media. We are a tech-enabled, forward facing marketing services business that connects and informs business professionals through our analyst-grade content and our market leading events. We offer our clients the ability to reach their customers through advanced and integrated digital marketing activations and we are constantly adapting to the ever-changing digital marketplace. www.incisivemedia.com

Arc

Arc is a B2B platform backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital that intends to redefine business networks by building the next generation events and media business. With a customer-centric approach, guided by data and intelligent insight, Arc seeks out ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however, people need to come together to meet, network, learn, and grow their businesses. http://www.arc-network.com

The Channel Company

The Channel Company is focused on the technology industry and its CRN brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022. Headquartered in Westborough, MA, The Channel Company has been servicing the technology channel community for over 40 years. From CRN, the #1 source of technology news, insights and analysis for the IT Channel, to industry-leading events that connect clients to customers, to powerful research, consulting and engaging education to accelerate growth, to transformative marketing services to maximize investment, The Channel Company provides a full suite of outcome-driven services focused on addressing the channel’s unique needs worldwide. The Channel Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. www.thechannelcompany.com

EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed over 35 private equity investments and over 75 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

