Ealing: Beaver family released in west London wetland

The Eurasian beaver family are the newest residents of the Paradise Fields wetlands

Beavers have been reintroduced to west London for the first time in about 400 years in a bid to improve biodiversity and tackle climate change.

The family of five Eurasian beavers were released at Paradise Fields, an area of wetlands in Ealing.

They were relocated from a wild beaver population in Scotland by a coalition of wildlife groups.

It is hoped they will improve the local habitat as well as reduce flood risks in the area.

The project is being paid for as part of the mayor's Rewild London Fund.

Elliot Newton, co-founder of Citizen Zoo, told BBC London: "Beavers became extinct in the UK 400 years ago so this is part of bringing them back into the landscape where they deserve to be."

The release was organised by a coalition of wildlife groups

Sean McCormack, a vet and chair of Ealing Wildlife Group, said the beavers could play an important part in London's urban wildlife.

He said there had been plans to spend money on flood prevention measures in Greenford but the beavers were offered as a "cost-effective, nature based" solution.

"In high rainfall events, the brook flash floods and all of that water flushes through in a matter of minutes and floods urban Greenford," Dr McCormack said.

"[The beavers] will turn this into a sponge where the land will hold more water behind their dams, in their ponds in these complex wetlands, and it will release slowly."

The area where the beavers have been released will be closed to the public for one month to allow the animals to settle in.

Dr McCormack said the public would later be welcomed on "beaver safaris" so people can learn more about them.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "I'm proud that we are turning London into a wildlife haven, as well as making the city more resilient to the effects of climate change."

The beaver family includes a mother, father and their three children

Last year two beavers, named Justin and Sigourney Beaver, were introduced to a farm in north London, but one of them died before the pair could breed.

