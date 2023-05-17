Ealum discusses OPD annual report with city commissioners

May 17—Owensboro saw an increase in arrests for serious crimes committed by both adults and juveniles in 2022 compared to the prior year, according to data compiled in the Owensboro Police Department's annual report.

But other types of crimes decreased last year, and OPD's rate of resolving cases was again higher than the national average.

City Police Chief Art Ealum presented the annual report Tuesday evening to city commissioners. The report can be found on OPD's website, police.owensboro.org.

Last year, the department responded to more than 39,000 calls for service, Ealum said. Meanwhile, department detectives opened 1,152 investigations, and patrol officers did 3,745 visits to city schools.

"Without a doubt, OPD is very busy," Ealum told commissioners.

OPD made 2,489 arrests for adult "Part I" serious crimes last year, which include homicide, robbery, rape, burglary, arson, aggravated assault and theft.

The police department also made 220 juvenile "Part I" arrests last year. The report says the department worked four homicides last year, compared to one homicide in 2021.

The major increase in Part I crimes comes from an increase in theft arrests. Last year, OPD arrested 1,720 adults and 144 juveniles on theft charges.

"We have a lot of shoplifters in the city, and adults and children go out and 'car hop' " Ealum said.

Ealum said unlocked vehicles are easy targets for thieves, and "you cannot leave your car unlocked."

The department arrested three adults on homicide charges last year, along with 303 adults on burglary charges, 127 on charges of aggravated assault, 35 on rape charges, 17 on arson charges, 43 on robbery charges and 241 on motor vehicle theft charges.

One juvenile was arrested on a homicide charge last year, along with 16 for aggravated assault, 15 for burglary, five for rape and 10 for robbery. Six juveniles were also charged with arson last year.

On the other hand, "Part II" crimes stayed about the same for adults and decreased for juveniles in 2022. "Part II" crimes include charges such as simple assault, receiving stolen property, sex offenses other than rape, drug possession, weapons law violations and forgery.

The department made 3,120 adult arrests on "Part II" charges, and 339 juvenile arrests. In 2021, OPD arrested 3,136 adults and 400 juveniles on "Part II" crimes.

Overall, the department's crime clearance rate was again higher than the national average. The clearance rate is when an agency closes an investigation with an arrest, when the victim decides to not pursue charges, when officers declare an accusation unfounded or when prosecutors decide not to pursue charges.

OPD's clearance rate on violent crimes last year was 62%, while the national clearance rate was 42%. For crimes involving property, OPD had a 32% clearance rate, compared to a national rate of 19%, according to the report.

"For years, we have been able to exceed the national average," Ealum said.

The department's Street Crimes unit made 99 arrests on drug investigations, the report says. The unit also confiscated one pound of fentanyl, 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 39 firearms and 118 pounds of marijuana, along with $22,367 in cash.

Officers take numerous precautions to avoid coming into contact with fentanyl, Ealum said. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid.

"We even have concerns for our K-9s" at drug scenes, Ealum said. "Fentanyl will kill a dog as well as a human."

The department lost six veteran officers with 20 or more years of experience last year, Ealum said. The department also hired 11 new officers, 10 of whom remain with the department.

The department has a full complement of 169 officers and staff, but currently has 150.

"We all struggle to recruit," Ealum said. "We are no different from any other part of the city" in finding workers.

Ealum later said, "It's a tough time to be in public safety."