Eamonn O'Hanlon murder: Frank McAlinden sentenced over Gilford stabbing

A 26-year old man has been given a life sentence after he admitted the murder of Eamonn O'Hanlon in County Down.

Mr O'Hanlon, 36, was stabbed in the chest outside a house in Gilford in May 2022.

The father of two was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

Frank McAlinden, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, appeared at Belfast Crown Court in June where he denied murdering Mr O'Hanlon.

He was back in court on Friday where his barrister asked Mr Justice O'Hara if his client could be re-arraigned.

After confirming his identity to a court clerk, McAlinden was then charged with murdering Eamonn O'Hanlon on 21 May, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

When the charge was put to him, he replied: "Guilty".

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit murder on the same date.

Mr Justice O'Hara told McAlinden: "On the murder charge, since you have pleaded guilty to murder, I now impose on you the only sentence which is permissible in law, which is a sentence of life imprisonment."

He said he would hear submissions about how long the minimum term would be at a hearing on 8 December.

"Whatever the decision is on that, because you have pleaded guilty to murder, you will serve a significant period of time in prison after which, when you are released you will be liable to recall in light of any further offending."