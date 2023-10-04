Eanes ISD to purchase Teslas for district PD
The Eanes ISD school board voted in favor to purchase Teslas for the district police department. This was a controversial topic for some parents.
The Eanes ISD school board voted in favor to purchase Teslas for the district police department. This was a controversial topic for some parents.
The recently reintroduced RWD Model Y is far cheaper than the other variants, and offers a reasonable range estimate to go with its smaller price tag.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an October 2 incident that left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. Video captured by Cruise and viewed by TechCrunch shows a robotaxi braking and then running over a pedestrian who is laying in the street after being struck by a human-driven car and launched in front of the autonomous vehicle. Cruise said the driver of the vehicle who initially hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
Meta's Oversight Board said it planned to announce a case involving a user appeal related to an “altered” video of President Joe Biden.
A 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante VR-X sedan, the sporty version of Mitsubishi's big sedan, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
His shoes looked the same, but felt more comfortable.
Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free streaming tier following the conclusion of the ongoing actors strike, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move would follow similar price hikes by competitors.
On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.
Fatone assumed Timberlake would rejoin NSync right after 'Justified' ("It was more of, 'Hey, I'm going to do some music, and then we'll get back together'"), but he has never resented his bandmate's solo success.
The Federal Reserve joined Instagram and Threads on Monday in an effort to make itself more accessible.
The mega-cap companies that fueled Wall Street's rise could give way to smaller names on the stock market's next journey upward.
Is there a more iconic "High School Musical" scene? The post Love it or hate it, the Zac Efron ‘upside down’ trend is back: ‘Telling my kids this is inception’ appeared first on In The Know.
"You either come from a birthday family or you don’t." The post TikToker breaks down what a ‘birthday family’ is vs. a ‘non-birthday family’ appeared first on In The Know.
Available for select users in the U.S., the bots are tuned to channel certain personalities and mimic celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Dwyane Wade, MrBeast, Paris Hilton, Charli D’Amelio and Snoop Dogg. Consider Character.AI, which offers customizable AI companions with distinct personalities, like Charli D'Amelio as a dance enthusiast or Chris Paul as a pro golfer. Elsewhere, there's Replika, the controversial AI chatbot platform, which in March had around 2 million users -- 250,000 of whom were paying subscribers.
Fed's Michelle Bowman said further interest rates hikes may be necessary to bring inflation down in a sustainable and timely manner.
The lawsuit from the federal agency responsible for enforcing civil rights laws against workplace discrimination is one of several against Tesla for racial bias. The California Civil Rights Department sued Tesla in 2022 over similar allegations.
With the 1994 film newly available in a three-disc Collector's Edition from Shout! Studios, it's a good time to look back at this artifact of the '90s culture wars.
About 9,000 mortgage closings a week could be affected.