Ear buds and designer shades. Joe Burrow, Pat Mahomes arrive for AFC title game

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have much in common on the football field.

And ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., they showed they have a lot in common off the field, too.

At least when it comes to attire.

Both quarterbacks arrived at the stadium wearing thick winter coats — the temperature was in the low 40s despite sunny skies — ear buds, designer eye wear, and a bag slung over their right shoulder.

The NFL posted a side-by-side image of their arrivals on social media.

The only big difference was Burrow’s massive gold pendant featuring the Nike swoosh and “JB9” dangling from a necklace.

Mahomes, 26, of course, is in his fifth season and is trying to reach his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrows, 25, is in his second season and first playoff run with the Cincinnati Bengals.