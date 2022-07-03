Ear plugs available at Millvale Borough police station for Fourth of July

A local police station is giving out ear plugs to anyone who may not enjoy fireworks over the holiday weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Millvale Borough police department, ear plugs are available at the police station with the social worker.

The department said individuals who have PTSD, sensory processing disorder or any other reason hearing fireworks may be unpleasant are encouraged to stop and get some.

The station is located at 501 Lincoln Ave in Millvale.

