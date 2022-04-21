Earl and Countess of Wessex cancel trip to Grenada at the last minute

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed the visit after consulting with the Government of Grenada, and have taken advice from the Governor General. - Pool/Samir Hussein

A royal visit to Grenada has been cancelled at the last minute, after the Earl and Countess of Wessex pulled out of their trip following the Cambridges' controversial tour of the Caribbean.

The Earl and Countess will no longer travel to the realm as part of their Platinum Jubilee tour, which begins on Friday.

They have postponed the visit after consulting with the Government of Grenada, and have taken advice from the Governor General.

Buckingham Palace said they hope to visit at a later date instead.

Aides have offered no further explanation as to why the trip will no longer happen. It comes weeks after a difficult tour for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the Caribbean, where they faced protests, criticism of some engagements, and calls for Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas to become republics.

A woman holds a sign in protest as she waits for the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, in March - Toby Melville - Pool / Getty Images

The Wessexes will now visit Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda over a week-long trip.

Announcing the itinerary, Buckingham Palace said the couple would meet communities, local entrepreneurs and craftspeople, and young people, "in celebration of the culture, future and vibrancy of the islands".

Prince Edward will meet athletes in training for the Commonwealth Games, while Sophie spends time with female leaders.

They will both congratulate young people who have recently completed their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

In Antigua and Barbuda, they will meet some of the West Indies’ famous cricketers, and Antigua’s national rowing teams.

In St Lucia, they will "explore the varied landscape" and attend a service to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The trip has been designed to avoid any further controversy about Britain's involvement in the region, with criticism of "colonial" overtones in photographs of the Cambridges attending a military parade standing in the back of a Land Rover once used by the Queen.