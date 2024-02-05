Earl Cureton, member of inaugural Hornets team, dies suddenly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the original members of the Charlotte Hornets team died suddenly over the weekend, the NBA announced.

Earl Cureton died Sunday in Detroit at the age of 66. A cause of death was not released.

Cureton was a member of the Hornets organization during the inaugural season in 1988.

“We are saddened by the passing of Earl Cureton, who played for us for two seasons, including being a member of our inaugural team in 1988-89,” the organization posted as a tribute to the former player.

A Detroit native, Cureton’s NBA career spanned 12 years and included two NBA titles with Julius Erving and the Philadelphia 76ers and Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

Drafted by the 76ers, Cureton made his NBA rounds including stints with the Raptors, Clippers, Bulls, and even played overseas for several year. The Hornets played their inaugural season at the Charlotte Coliseum and finished the season with a 20-62 overall record. Despite the record, the Hornets would be among the top teams in the league for game attendance.

“All of us are hurting with the unexpected loss,” Hall of Famer and former teammate Isiah Thomas said. “He was a tremendous teammate, tough competitor, a champion and a great human being.”

