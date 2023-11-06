Earl of Haddington crashed while over drink-drive limit

An aristocrat has been banned from the road for 12 months after being involved in a crash while more than double the legal alcohol limit.

The 14th Earl of Haddington committed the offence near his Mellerstain Estate in the Borders on 12 April.

He pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to being in charge of a vehicle while over the alcohol limit.

In addition to his ban, Sheriff Peter Paterson fined £500 with a £20 victim surcharge.

The court heard the 37-year-old had been identified as the driver of one of the vehicles in the collision on the A6105 Gordon to Earlston road.

Lord Haddington gave an alcohol/blood sample which had a reading of 126 mg - the legal limit being 50mg - and told officers he had consumed "house measures of whisky" prior to driving.

The Crown accepted not guilty pleas to driving with no L plates while a provisional licence holder and driving with no insurance.

He was charged under his full name, George Edmund Baldred Haddington, with his address given as Mellerstain House near Gordon, Berwickshire.

Defence lawyer Graeme Runcie said his client was a first offender and described his occupation as a "land manager".

He said Lord Haddington had experienced a "fairly challenging year" and also had to "address some of his issues."

Mr Runcie said his client had "satisfactory means to meet any financial penalty imposed by the court".

Sheriff Paterson gave him 28 days to pay the fine and victim surcharge.

He also certified him suitable for the drink drivers' rehabilitation scheme which would result in a 25% discount of the year-long ban, if successfully completed at his own expense.

Educated at Eton College and the University of Glasgow, Lord Haddington became the 14th earl in 2016 following the death of his father.

He has taken over the 17th Century Robert Adam-designed Mellerstain House which hosts a range of works by well-known artists.