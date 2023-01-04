Earl of Shaftesbury’s former head gamekeeper ‘caught with poisons while burning buzzards’

Paul Allen Earl of Shaftesbury gamekeeper trial court animals - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The former head gamekeeper at the Earl of Shaftesbury’s country estate was found in possession of illegal poisons while burning the bodies of protected birds of prey, a court has heard.

Paul Allen was discovered with nine dead buzzards and a stash of cyanide and strychnine, when police searched his property in March 2021.

Officers from Dorset Police’s wildlife crime unit began investigating after the body of a protected red kite was found in a field close to the Earl’s 5,000-acre estate in Wimborne St Giles.

A dead rat was found near the bird and tests revealed that it had been laced with poison in an alleged attempt to kill the kite.

Allen, who had been the Earl’s head gamekeeper but was employed by a private firm at the time of the offences, was in charge of looking after game birds such as partridge and pheasant, which are prey for buzzards and red kites.

When police visited his home, Beech Lodge, in the hamlet of Brockington, which is on the estate owned by the 12th Earl of Shaftesbury, Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, they discovered containers of cymag – sodium cyanide – and strychnine.

The 12th Earl and Countess of Shaftesbury - Andrew Crowley for The Telegraph

In the yard, they also discovered a small fire and the bodies of six buzzards as well as the remains of three others.

Police also found a shotgun which was propped up against a door rather than being locked in a secure cabinet as required by law.

Appearing before Weymouth Magistrates’ Court, Allen pleaded guilty to seven offences in relation to the Poisons Act 1972, the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and the Firearms Act 1968.

A further charge that the 54-year-old had killed a protected red kite was dropped by the Crown.

Setting out the case, Elizabeth Valera, prosecuting, said: “In Nov 2020 a dead kite, a bird of prey, was found in a field. Close to it, a dead rat was found. Both were contaminated with a substance.

“Following the finding of those, an investigation began. They went to the vet to be tested and await toxicology reports. The rat appeared to have been laced with something that had killed the kite.”

‘Gamekeeper had a lot to put up with’

She said that a warrant had been issued to search Allen’s home and they visited the property in March 2021.

She added: “When the police investigated further, they found the birds. There was a small fire in the yard and found various remains, and then six dead buzzards and parts of three further buzzards.

“With further investigation, they then found the chemicals. You will have heard of strychnine and what it does. The other ones are similar, they are meant to kill things.

“The Crown say it shows a pattern of how Mr Allen was working and what he was doing, using these chemicals when he wasn’t entitled to do so and they weren’t under a licence or correctly stored.”

The court heard that Allen had no previous convictions and had been dealing with personal problems at the time following the death of his wife, who had been suffering from a brain tumour for 10 years.

Tim Ryan, defending, said: “There’s a lot and had been a lot going on in Mr Allen’s life. He clearly made some mistakes, but he also had an awful lot to put up with.”

The magistrates adjourned the case until Feb 16 and asked for a pre-sentence report to be carried out.

Thomas Grose RSPB gamekeeper trial court Earl of Shaftesbury Dorset - BNPS

Thomas Grose, the investigative officer for the RSPB, said: “These cases are very difficult to investigate so we are pleased that it has got this far. Dorset is the second worst county in the country for bird of prey prosecutions in 2021.

“We often see conflict between birds of prey and shooting estates, anything that interferes with the number of game birds available to be shot.

“But birds of prey are protected by law and the number of game birds they kill is very small.”

The 12th Earl of Shaftesbury, 43, is also the current Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Dorset.

The family seat is the 17th-century mansion, St Giles House. The current house on the estate was built in 1650 by Sir Anthony Ashley Cooper, later to become the first Earl of Shaftesbury.

The estate has not changed hands by sale since the Norman conquest and the Ashley family has been in residence since 1400.

A spokesman for the Shaftesbury Estate said they had no comment to make on the case.