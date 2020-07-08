BURLINGTON, Vt., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carey Earle joins Bluestone Life as President. A direct-to-consumer, Certified B Corp, Bluestone Life amplifies the power of life insurance with premiums with purpose. One percent of Bluestone's premiums drive social and environmental progress through their membership with 1% for the Planet. As Practical Activists, ™ they collaborate with their customers to connect their daily decisions to the greater good.

She comes to Bluestone from National Life where she was the AVP of Branding and a marketing leader for the past eight years. Previously, she was also a marketing and branding consultant who owned a firm in New York City where she served clients ranging from emerging brands to Fortune 500 companies such as American Express and MasterCard.

"Carey's entrepreneurial background combined with her marketing, branding and team-building expertise is exactly what Bluestone is looking for as we carve out a distinct place in the insurance industry," said Nathan Irons, Bluestone's Founder and CEO.

Bluestone's proprietary insurance policies are issued by Assurity Life, mutually held and the only life insurance carrier that is a Certified B Corp. Together, they deliver purpose by protecting family, community and the planet with financial strength and 130-years of helping people through difficult times.

"Bluestone's passion for life insurance to be a catalyst for positive change is infectious," said Jared Carlson, Vice President, Individual Sales and Ventures, Assurity Life. "We're proud to support their mission with every policy."

