Earle sentenced, accepts plea for fatal 2021 shooting

TechCrunch

Tumblr's ill-fated Post+ subscription service is shutting down, the company announced late on Monday. The service, which allowed creators to paywall select content for subscribers only, will no longer be an option Tumblr users can enable as of December 1 and will fully shut down in early 2024, when existing Post+ content will be set to private and new content can no longer be created. The service, which first launched in July 2021, had been designed to give creators a means of generating revenue from their work posted to the platform, which today has a number of artists, fandom enthusiasts, writers and others who could have benefited from subscription content.